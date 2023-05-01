Support Local Journalism

One local high school baseball team completed a three-game sweep of an intra-valley rival, while two others prevailed in non-region action Saturday on the road.

Sky View exploded for 13 runs in the first two innings and never looked back en route to a 15-5 five-inning Saturday triumph over visiting Logan in the finale of their Region 11 series. Meanwhile, Green Canyon rolled to to a 16-8 victory over 5A Bonneville, while Mountain Crest edged 5A Clearfield, 4-3.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

