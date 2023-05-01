...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 600 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- The river has reached its minimum for the day and is
increasing again.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet expected late this evening.
Additional peaks above flood stage are expected Tuesday,
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
Prep baseball weekend roundup: Wins for Cats, Wolves, Stangs
One local high school baseball team completed a three-game sweep of an intra-valley rival, while two others prevailed in non-region action Saturday on the road.
Sky View exploded for 13 runs in the first two innings and never looked back en route to a 15-5 five-inning Saturday triumph over visiting Logan in the finale of their Region 11 series. Meanwhile, Green Canyon rolled to to a 16-8 victory over 5A Bonneville, while Mountain Crest edged 5A Clearfield, 4-3.
The Bobcats finished with seven hits, were walked or plunked eight times and took advantage of seven Grizzly errors. Tucker Murdock smacked a two-run homer in the second inning for Sky View, which got a two-run double from Bryton Williams, plus doubles from Tyker Neal and Cam Carling. Cash Howell contributed with a pair of runs, hits and RBIs for the Bobcats, while Neal scored twice and drove in two runs, Murdock scored three times and Seth Chambers had two RBIs.
Josh Jensen doubled twice, scored once and drove in a run for the Grizzlies, who got a double from Josh Shumway.
Green Canyon buried Bonneville under an avalanche of seven second-inning runs. The Wolves also plated four runs in the seventh. The Wolves pounded out 15 hits, including six of the extra-base variety, on their way to extending their winning streak to four.
Coleman Bobb belted a pair of solo homers, while Cade Atkinson, Suey Jensen and Carson Proctor all doubled, plus Caden Stuart tripled. Stuart finished with two runs, two hits and three RBIs for Green Canyon, which got three runs, three hits, one RBI and one walk from Atkinson, a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Jensen, three runs, two base knocks, two RBIs and two walks from Bobb, one run, one hits, one RBIs and one walk from Proctor and a pair of hits and RBIs from Boston Stewart.
A Maxwell Hornsby sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh ended up driving in the winning run for Mountain Crest, which has won six straight games and 11 of their last 12. Kaden Deeter went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and two runs for the Mustangs, who got a double, single, run, RBI and free pass from Andrew Nielsen, plus a triple from Rilee Maddock.
Mason Leishman pitched the first six innings for Mountain Crest, scattered eight hits and struck out four, while Maddock earned the save by retiring the side in the home half of the seventh.
Region 11 action will conclude this week. The three-game series between Mountain Crest and Green Canyon will decide the title. The Mustangs (14-7, 10-2) are one game ahead of the Wolves (14-7, 9-3) atop the region standings. Game 1 will be Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Green Canyon.
All three games between Ridgeline (11-10, 7-5) and Logan (0-16, 0-12) will be under the lights, starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Millville. Game 1 between Bear River (10-8, 6-6) and Sky View (7-11, 4-8) will take place Tuesday at 4:30 in Garland.
Tuesday night will be Blackstone Night at the Ridgeline baseball and softball fields. A pair of Blackstone chefs will be cooking hot dogs and hamburgers. The coaches and players from all four teams will eat for free. The proceeds from everyone else will go to Ridgeline High School.
