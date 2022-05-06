NORTH LOGAN — On Senior Day Friday afternoon, Green Canyon senior Abe Olsen was just trying to do what his head coach Ryan Eborn always tells his to do — slow down his swing.
And in the bottom of the third inning, it paid off in a big way.
With the bases loaded, Olsen got a hold of a pitch from Logan’s Rylin Needham. The ball went over the head of the left fielder, just shy of the wall, and three runs scored.
Standing triumphantly at second base, Olsen had blown the game wide open, giving Green Canyon a 7-2 lead. The Wolves tacked on seven additional runs, and defeated Logan in the regular season final, 14-3, in five innings.
“I slowed in down and I got a barrel,” Olsen said of his three-RBI double. “Feels good, it was fun game. It was Logan so we had to beat them.”
Green Canyon (14-11, 7-8 Region 11) finishes the regular season in fourth place in the region. Logan (1-20, 0-15) finishes sixth.
The Grizzlies are a youngster-laden group — they started four underclassman and three juniors Friday. Besides shortstop Kody Kirk and catcher Vincent Rohrer, the whole squad will return.
The overmatched Grizzlies were led by their seniors on Friday. Rohrer hit an RBI triple in the second inning. Kirk reached base twice and scored a run. Both tried to keep the team energetic in a season that’s undoubtedly been tough.
“Proud of the young men that we have,” Logan head coach Michael Davies said.” We haven’t won enough games, we haven’t gotten enough hits. There’s a lot of things we haven’t done enough of. But I can say, honestly that I love every single one of these young men. We’ve made strides, we’ve come together. ... We’re going to be a good team. We have a very good nucleus of young talent.”
For Logan, there’s optimism for the future. On Friday, however, it was about the Wolves.
Green Canyon finished with 10 hits and eight walks — and had fun doing it. The majority of the Wolves stepped up to the plate with contemporary R&B or rap blaring out the stadium speakers for their walk-up songs. Whenever someone scored a run, they celebrated in the dugout by dunking a baseball into a mini basketball hoop.
And there were plenty of chances to celebrate.
Coleman Bobb hit a home run for a 4-2 lead in the third. Traceson Jensen had a two-RBI single down the left field line to contribute to a four-run rally in the fifth. Will Wheatley hit a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Zack Merrill pitched four innings, giving up two runs and three hits.
Olsen had the best stat line of them all. Green Canyon’s leadoff man walked twice to open the game, and stole second base at will both times. He scored a run on an RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning. He had his base-clearing double in third. Then he drove in another run on a ground out in the fourth.
In a season that’s been up and down for the Wolves, Olsen’s production on offense —as seen on Friday — has been vital.
But the energy and leadership he’s providing as a senior has been equally necessary.
“He’s just a cool kid. He’s got a lot of charisma brings a lot of charm and charisma and is kind of just fun for the team,” Eborn said. “He’s serious at the same time, he’s a competitor. He’s always good for quality bats and just wants to win. He’s a good leader at the top of our lineup and he’s good leader in the dugouts. He’s a good leader off the field. Kids love him. I love him. He’s kind of guy that we can kind a rally around.”
Olsen, Eborn and the Wolves will look to keep the energy and hot bats going into the postseason.
“I think we did pretty good in the regular season,” Olsen said. “We had some shaky games in the middle of region but I think we’re getting hot at the right time.”
“It’s hard to say if we’re playing our best ball, but I definitely feel like we’re coming together, we’re clicking,” Eborn said. “I really do feel like we’re dangerous. I wouldn’t want to play us.”
OTHER FRIDAY GAMES
Mountain Crest (14-10, 12-3) traveled to Smithfield and finished off a three-game sweep of Sky View (3-21, 3-12) by a 10-5 scoreline, while Bear River (20-5, 13-2) captured the region title outright with a 11-1 Senior Day victory over Ridgeline (15-9, 10-5). Additionally, Davon Inglet was unstoppable at the plate as Preston (11-6-1) dispatched of visiting Century (0-19), 14-4, in the first round of the 4A Fifth District Tournament.
The Mustangs plated two or three runs in each of the last four innings against the Bobcats, who put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. Mountain Crest finished with 10 hits and took advantage of nine free passes.
Tate Rasmussen came through with a two-run double for the Mustangs, who got a triple and single from Luke Palmer. JC Jones contributed with a pair of runs and hits, while Andrew Nielsen also had a nice day at the plate for Mountain Crest, which finished one game behind Bear River in the final region standings.
Rilee Maddock went the distance on the mound for the Mustangs, scattered six hits and threw 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes.
“It was a good, hard fought win,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “We hit the ball hard a few different times today and that was good to see. Rilee Maddock battled for us on the mound and threw really well besides one inning. Hopefully, we can keep things rolling into the state tournament now.”
Camron Carling singled twice for the Bobcats, who got a double from Cole Lundahl, plus a run, hit and RBI from Bryce Larsen.
It was another well-rounded performance from Bear River, which completed a sweep of Ridgeline. The Bears exploded for seven runs in the home half of the third to take control. Ashton Harrow tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for the hosts.
Davis Fullmer smacked a solo homer in the top of the fourth for the Riverhawks.
Meanwhile, Inglet drove in a whopping eight runs for second-seeded Preston, which will square off against top-seeded Pocatello on Saturday afternoon in the Gate City. The junior had a bases-clearing double in the first inning, a two-run double in the third and a three-run inside-the-park homer in the fourth.
Preston speedster Damon Winn invoked the mercy run with a run-scoring triple in the bottom of the fifth. Ashton Madsen chipped in with a trio of runs and walks and a hit for the Indians, who got a pair of runs and hits from Emery Thorson, plus two hits — including a double — one run and one RBI from Chayse Oxborrow.
Preston went off for eight runs on six hits, three walks and a Century error in the home half of the first. Preston has run-ruled Century in all three of their games this spring.
“Solid team effort today,” Preston head coach Kenny Inglet said. “I’m happy to get the first win (of the district tourney) in the books. Now we need to move forward and focus on Poky.”
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report.