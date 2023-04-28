After mustering just a single hit during Green Canyon’s three straight losses to Ridgeline last week, Wolves senior Coleman Bobb knew he needed to make some adjustments as the regular season turned the final corner.
Knowing he struggled to hit a myriad of curveballs and off speed pitches against Riverhawks, Bobb focused on being patient in the box during his team’s Region 11 baseball series against Logan.
After four games, the latest of which an 11-0 win (5 innings) over winless Logan on Friday afternoon, Bobb looks to be out of his slump as the Wolves turn their attention to a region-deciding series against first-place Mountain Crest next week.
In three games against Logan and a non-region affair versus Box Elder, Bobb went 7 for 12 at the plate with four walks and 10 RBIs as GC (12-7, 9-3) rattled off four straight wins. Friday’s effort may have been the most impressive, as he went 2 of 3 with a pair of 2 RBI doubles, the latter of which clinching the mercy rule in the top of the fifth.
“Coleman’s great for us,” Green Canyon coach Kyle Bubak said. “You know, he’s a senior leader. He deserves everything he’s got, he’s worked really hard this year. He’s been real hot lately and this is the time of the year to get hot. He went through a little spell in the middle there where he wasn’t so hot. But, you know, this whole week was really good for him.”
“I was really focusing on sitting on curveballs,” Bobb said. “I had to make an adjustment to sit curveball and if a fastball comes, hit it. … My approach was to go out there and prove to the other team, to my team and to the region that we can if we just go up and be ourselves, that we can hit and we’ll be able to run over everybody.”
Two days later the Wolves needed four runs in the seventh inning to eke past the Grizzlies (0-15, 0-11) for a 10-9 victory, getting a resounding win to close the series was a momentum builder for GC. And when Bobb is at his best, the entire team seems to be also.
The Wolves pounced on Logan’s Boede Rudd, who allowed six hits, six walks and hit four batters. After getting runners on base — and stealing at will — the visitors cashed with runners in scoring position. In the top of the second, Bobb, while waiting on a curveball, staved off a first-pitch fastball by shooting it into the opposite field and driving in two runs to go up 5-0. Expecting off speed in the fifth, he smacked a line drive through the left side of the Grizz in field to drive in another two runs. Tack on a two-RBI chopper through the infield by Caron Proctor in the fourth inning, it was a solid effort from Wolves’ batters.
“It’s an offensive dream to have free bases and to have people get hit or get walked,” Bubak said..” It puts us in positions where we can take advantage and put runs on the board.
Conversely, GC pitcher Cade Atkison gave up just four hits, struck out eight and walked none in four shutout innings. In a bases-loaded jam in the second, he struck out Josh Shumway to end the inning; he struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth to end his day.
“Cade pitched great,” Bubak said. “No walks, which is what we’re looking for from him.”
Green Canyon turns its attention next week’s three-game stand against Mountain Crest, which holds a one-game lead in the region standings. To eke out two of three against the Stangs’, the Wolves will need what they got Friday: Bobb’s hitting and their pitchers throwing strikes.
“It’s all going to have to be earned and it’s going to be a hard battle,” Bobb said. “I feel like when most teams go (against Mountain Crest), they think they’re already down rounds because of the powerhouse they’ve been. But this year we’ve been dead set on no matter what the games in the past have been, you gotta go in there ready for battle.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
Mountain Crest remained in sole possession of first place in the region standings with a 5-2 triumph over visiting Sky View, while Ridgeline (11-10, 7-5) held off Bear River (10-8, 6-6) at home by a 4-3 scoreline. The Mustangs (13-7, 10-2) completed a series sweep of the Bobcats (6-11, 3-8), in the process.
Sky View scored both of its runs on four free passes and one hit in the top of the hit, and then got is first two runners on base in the second. Jackson Hill entered the game as a relief pitched and proceeded to get Mountain Crest out of a jam. Hill allowed zero runs on four singles and one walk, with four strikeouts, in six complete.
“Jackson Hill came in, in a tough spot and got the momentum back on our side,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “He has done that a couple times this year and it’s always good to have a competitive guy like that.”
The Mustangs scored all five of their runs in the second and third frames. Andrew Nielsen came through with a two-run double to give Mountain Crest a 4-2 lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Rilee Maddock and Kaden Deeter finished with two base knocks and one run apiece for the Mustangs, who got a run-scoring double from Wyatt Albrecht.
Five different players singled for the Bobcats, who got one hit and one walk from Cash Howell and Tyker Neal. Neal and Tucker Murdock scored Sky View’s runs.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline was able to snap a three-game overall losing streak — two of them to Bear River. Romey Jensen smacked a two-run homer in the second inning and Max Baer came through with what turned out to be the game-winning hit — a double that scored Cooper Clark — in the fifth. Baer also singled, walked and scored in the game, which was played under the lights at Ridgeline.
Trey Purser pitched the first six frames for the Riverhawks, scattered four hits, struck out four and issued four free passes. Two of the three runs Purser and Ridgeline gave up were unearned. Nate Dahle gamely struck out the side in the top of the seventh to earn the save for the Riverhawks.
“A huge win for us,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “Trey pitched a great game. He just competes and keeps fighting. Better at-bats today by our guys. We had some big hits in key situations and I thought we ran the bases very well tonight. ... Great team win.”
—
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
