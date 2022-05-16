It was a promising start for the Wolves on Day 3 of the 4A state baseball tournament, but things went south in a hurry.
Green Canyon led 2-0 after two innings, but second-seeded Crimson Cliffs exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third and scored in every inning after that on its way to a 16-3 six-inning victory over the ninth-seeded Wolves on Monday at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George.
Green Canyon (16-12) will now square off against the loser of Monday night’s showdown between No. 3 Pine View and No. 6 Desert Hills in an elimination game on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers are Thunder were only in the fifth inning when the Herald Journal went to press.
The Wolves plated their first two runs without having to even put the ball in play. Crimson Cliffs starting pitcher Aaron Morris walked or plunked five Green Canyon batters in a row. Morris was replaced by Steele Barber, who proceeded to plunk Zack Geersten, giving the Wolves a lead. However, Barber was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam and shined the rest of the way as he only gave up one hit and struck out five in four and two-thirds innings on the mound.
Green Canyon pared its deficit to 6-3 in the top of the fourth on a double by Cade Atkinson, which proved to be the Wolves’ lone hit of the contest.
The Mustangs (19-4) slammed the door in the sixth frame as they scored six times — the final four runs on a walk-off grand slam by Trey Evans.
Atkinson finished with two RBIs for the Wolves, who got two runs from Carson Proctor. The Mustangs racked up 13 base knocks, including six of the extra-base variety.
Green Canyon and Bear River are the only two teams from Region 11 left among the final eight of the tournament. The fifth-seeded Bears (23-5) made a big statement by rolling past No. 4 Snow Canyon by a 12-3 scoreline in Monday’s first game.
The defending 4A champion Warriors led 2-1 after the first inning, but Bear River seized control for good on a two-run homer by Hunter Smoot in the top of the second. Smoot then proceeded to give the Bears a 10-3 advantage in the third on a bases-clearing double. Bear River put a six-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the third.
Hunter Harrow came up big for at the plate and on the bump for the Bears, who extended their winning streak to six. Harrow doubled twice, walked once and drove in three runs, plus he limited Snow Canyon to three runs on four hits in nearly six complete innings. Harrow struck out six and walked six.
Up next for Bear River is No. 1 Dixie, which thumped No. 10 Hurricane, 13-0 in six innings. The Bears and Flyers (22-4) are tentatively scheduled to play Tuesday at 7 p.m.