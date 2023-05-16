...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet (928 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday May 17.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (932 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Prep baseball: Wolves fall to one-loss bracket, while Riverhawks eliminated from 4A tourney
Digging an early hole against Dixie's standout pitcher proved to be too much for Green Canyon to overcome.
The third-seeded Flyers scored in each of the first three innings and that was more than enough run support for Cayson Bell, who only allowed two hits in six and one-third innings in his team's 8-1 victory over the seventh-seeded Wolves in a winner's bracket game at the 4A Baseball State Championship on Tuesday evening at BYU's Larry H. Miller Field.
Green Canyon will now square off against No. 2 Crimson Cliffs in an elimination contest Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University. The Wolves upset the defending 4A state champions by a 5-1 Monday scoreline, but the Mustangs bounced back with a 8-1 Tuesday triumph over No. 6 Ridgeline.
Green Canyon starting pitcher Caden Stuart did a good job of getting out of some early jams, but also struggled to find the strike zone as he issued six free passes in two and one-third innings. Dixie (19-7) was able to inflict enough early damage to give Bell a relatively comfortable 4-0 cushion heading into the fourth frame.
Bell was up to the challenge, per usual, as he held the Wolves (17-12) to a pair of singles, struck out seven, walked two and plunked two on his way to his seventh victory over the season. The senior improved to an impressive 16-1 during the past two seasons.
The Flyers stranded five base runners in the first two innings, but gave themselves a cushion when Logan Leavitt lined a two-run triple to the gap in right-center in the home half of the third.
Green Canyon pared its deficit to 4-1 in the top of the sixth on Cooper Findlay's RBI single up the gut, scoring Carson Proctor. The Wolves had runners on first and second with one out, but the Flyers were able to turn an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play — their third of the game.
Both teams sparkled defensively as Dixie played error-free baseball, while Green Canyon only had one miscue. Green Canyon shortstop Cade Atkinson came through with at least three impressive defensive plays — one where he covered a lot of ground and snared a ball in foul territory — while third baseman Suey Jensen made two really nice plays, plus Stuart had a diving catch in center field.
A three-run deficit was already daunting enough with Bell on the mound, and his teammates seemingly slammed the door with four runs on three base knocks, one walk and one Green Canyon error in the bottom of the sixth. A two-run double by Ridge Erickson through the five hole was the biggest highlight of the inning for the Flyers.
Erickson finished with two hits, three RBIs, a run and a walk for Dixie, which also got a pair of hits from Braxton Yates and Boston Vest. Yates chipped in with a pair of runs, as did teammate Trace Franco.
Proctor walked twice and was plunked in his other plate appearance for the Wolves. In addition to Findlay's aforementioned single, Green Canyon's only other hit was a infield chop single by Quincy Matthews in the top of the fourth. Findlay reached base twice for the Wolves, who used three different pitchers.
RIDGELINE ELIMINATED
Crimson Cliffs (22-4) plated three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back against Ridgeline (16-12). The Mustangs strung together four hits in the first frame and five more en route to scoring four times in the fourth. McKay Wright smacked a two-run triple in that inning for the reigning Region 10 champions.
The Riverhawks avoided a shutout on a Romey Jensen grounder, scoring Cooper Clark in the top of the seventh. Ridgeline was able to load the bases before Crimson Cliffs induced a game-ending groundout.
Trey Purser doubled with two outs in the first inning for the Riverhawks, who only had two other base knocks — a lead-off single in the top of the fifth by Clark and a lead-off single by pinch hitter Nate Dahle in the seventh. Cam Blotter, Jensen and Max Baer all walked once for Ridgeline, while Ian Dahle was plunked once.
The Mustangs racked up nine of their 10 hits in their two big innings.
