Green Canyon ended a three-game skid with a convincing outing Monday before the rain came.
The Wolves opened Region 11 play, dropping three straight game, but stepped outside of league action Monday, hosting Morgan. The Trojan scored first, but it was all Green Canyon from the third frame on in an 11-1 win for the Wolves in five innings.
“It was good to gt back to our winning ways,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “We made some lineup adjustments, and it seemed to ignite more production.”
After the Trojans (6-6) scored in the top of the first, it took the hosts a few innings to warm up at the plate. The Wolves (7-6) took the lead for good in the third, scoring two runs.
Nick Bouck singled, scoring a run. Another run came home on the throw to second when Bouck was thrown out trying to take another base.
The Wolves brought four more runs home in the fourth to take command of the game. Ryker Ericson led off the inning with a triple and scored on a single by Cade Atkinson. A double by Carson Proctor brought in another run.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Zack Geertsen came through with a two-run, line-drive to right field. That gave the hosts a 6-1 lead.
In the fifth, Ericson began the inning drawing a walk, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Atkinson. Proctor brought in another run with a single to center. With the bases loaded and no outs, Abe Olson cleared the bags by ripping a triple to center field. That ended the game with the Wolves being up 10.
Green Canyon finished with 10 hits as Olson, Geertsen, Atkinson and Proctor each had two base knocks. Geertsen and Proctor had doubled, while Ericson and Olson had triples. Caden Stuart, who drew three bases on balls, scored three runs.
Geertsen went the distance on the mound, striking out three, issuing one base on balls and allowing just four hits. He threw 68 pitches, 47 of them strikes.
“It helped that our pitcher today, Zack Geertsen, was throwing lots of strikes and getting weak contact,” Eborn said. “Our defense was solid behind him, and we finally had some clutch hitting, which we’ve been missing lately.”
Ashton Lindley had three of Morgan’s four hits and scored the lone run in the first.
SOFTBALL
It was a slugfest Saturday on the softball diamond at Preston.
When the dust had settled, the Lady Indians were on the wrong end of the final score. Skyline plated two runs in the top of the seventh and held on for a wild 11-10 win.
“We had our chances,” Preston head coach Larry Morrison said. “We just had too many errors.”
Preston (1-5) did commit five errors in the contest. Skyline (1-4) also finished with 18 hits.
The Tribe scored the first two runs of the game, fell behind 4-2, rallied for four runs in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead. The Grizzlies put five runs on the board in the fifth to surge back in front.
Heading to the seventh, it was knotted at 9-9. Skyline scored twice, and Preston could only answer with one run.
The Indians stranded seven base runners.