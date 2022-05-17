The best season in the history of Green Canyon's baseball program will last at least one more day.
That's because the Wolves put together one of their best performances of this spring when they absolutely needed to.
Ryker Ericson went 4 for 5 at the plate, Zack Geersten drove in four runs and Nick Bouck pitched six innings of runless ball as ninth-seeded Green Canyon rolled to a 12-4 victory over sixth-seeded Desert Hills in an elimination game in the 4A state tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George.
The Thunder scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was far too little too late against a Green Canyon squad that racked up 13 hits and received a gem of a pitching performance from Bouck. The senior scattered four hits, struck out five and issued four free passes in six complete on the mound.
It was the kind of bounce back effort head coach Ryan Eborn was hoping for from his Wolves, who were blown out by No. 2 Crimson Cliffs by a 15-3 scoreline on Monday. Crimson Cliffs (20-4) was equally dominant a day later as it rolled to a 16-2 victory over No. 3 Pine View in five innings.
Up next for Green Canyon (17-12) is another must-game win against Pine View (20-5), which is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
"We responded extremely well today to what was a really plat performance yesterday," Eborn said. "Nick pitched extremely well for us again and really kept their hitters off balance. We backed him up with a lot of offense, which allowed him to stay aggressive and mix it up. Now we just need to keep the pedal down."
The Wolves plated their first run in the top of the second when three straight batters were plunked, scoring Traceson Jensen, who led off the frame with a single. Green Canyon gave Bouck a 4-0 cushion two innings later, with two of those three runs coming home on a Geertsen single.
Any chance of a Desert Hills comeback was likely terminated when Green Canyon put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Geertsen came through with a two-run double, immediately followed by a run-scoring double from Ericson.
Green Canyon's advantage ballooned to 12-0 in the visitors' half of the seventh. The Wolves scored four more runs, including two on a Coleman Bobb base knock.
The Thunder (15-14) had a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the seventh to make the final run a little less lopsided.
In addition to his four RBIs, Geertsen chipped in with one run and two hits, plus he was plunked once. Cade Atkinson finished with three runs, one hit, one RBI and two free passes for the Wolves, who got three runs from Abe Olson and one run, two hits and two free passes from Carson Proctor.
Eight different Green Canyon players contributed with with least one hit and six different Wolves scored.
Now Green Canyon will attempt to exact a measure of revenge against Pine View, which dispatched of the Wolves by a 15-5 scoreline on March 12. Regardless of what happens Wednesday, the Wolves will finish no worse than a tie for fifth place in the tournament.