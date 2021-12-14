Four Cache Valley basketball teams were in action on a snowy Tuesday night.
The Sky View girls were the lone squad to emerge victorious. The Bobcats beat East, 56-46.
In other action, the Mountain Crest girls fell to Mountain View, 51-47, the Logan girls lost at Grace (Idaho), 52-27, and the Green Canyon boys couldn’t complete the sweep against Century (Idaho), losing 76-71.
At Smithfield, Sky View (5-3) turned a one-point deficit after the first quarter into a 28-23 lead at halftime against the Leopards (1-3). The Bobcats doubled their advantage in the third quarter, taking a 45-35 lead into the final period.
“Tonight’s game was a battle from start to finish,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “East is a very athletic and physical team. Our girls were able to make some adjustments at halftime and stepped up defensively when it counted in the second half.”
The Bobcats made 18 of 23 foul shots for the game, compared to 4 of 6 by East.
“We did a good job of attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line late in the game,” Hall said.
Hannah Radford and Melanie Hiatt each netted 21 points for Sky View. Radford was a perfect 7 of 7 from the foul line, including hitting all four of her attempts in the fourth quarter.
At Orem, the Mustangs (3-3) built a 30-19 lead by the break. However, the host Bruins (3-2) got back into the game by outsourcing Mountain Crest, 14-5 in the third quarter. Then the Bruins edged the Mustangs in the fourth, making some key free throws.
“We played well in the first half and our defense looked good,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “They (Bruins) came out the second half and hit some big shots, made some great plays and we lost the momentum.”
Havyn Brown led the Mustangs with 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Lilly Smith added 12 points.
At Grace, Idaho, it was a battle of the Grizzlies. Logan (0-4) found itself down 36-10 by the break and never recovered against Grace (6-2). The Grizzlies from Cache Valley did outscore the hosts in the second half, 17-16.
“We’re seeing progress every day,” Logan head coach Tori Craner said. “We score more, rebound more, have less turnovers and are coming together as a team. We’ve got a lot to look forward to.”
Milly Garren led Logan with 11 points and three steals. Erika Rose had six points and six rebounds.
At North Logan, the Wolves (4-3) could not complete the season sweep of the Diamondbacks (3-3). Green Canyon won at Century last Thursday, 50-47.
“Century did a great job of hitting shots and simply outplayed us in the second half,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “As a coach, I’ve got to do a better job getting us to execute on defense. That’s on me.”
The Wolves took a 41-37 lead into halftime. The Diamondbacks used a big third quarter to surge in front, 61-55, heading to the fourth quarter. Century made 21 of 28 free throws for the game
“We had some bright spots on offense, but our toughness is better than what we showed tonight,” Brown said. “We will learn and keep trying to progress through our preseason.”
Brady Smith led Green Canyon with a game-best 24 points. Layker Ward added 17 points, making five 3-pointers. Spencer Maughan chipped in 11 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers.