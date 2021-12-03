It was a busy night for high school basketball involving schools from the valley.
All seven of the boys teams were in action Friday, while two girls teams played. The Sky View, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest boys are competing in the North vs. South Classic, while Green Canyon is in southern Utah playing in the Challenge at the Cliffs tournament. Sky View and Ridgeline are hosting the North vs. South.
The Bobcats trailed most of the game, but came through in the end for a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Desert Hills, 50-45, in Smithfield.
“Tough, hard fought win,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We had a lot of different guys play huge parts of that win tonight. Happy for this team. I feel they are coming together. They are coachable and playing well together.”
The Thunder (0-2) outscored the Bobcats (3-0) in each of the first three quarters, but it was close. The visitors took a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter. Sky View outscored Desert Hills 17-6 in the final period.
“Desert Hills was a very physical team that created problems for us inside and rebounding,” Hillyard said. “We found the right combination in the fourth quarter that worked tonight and rebounded well as a team. These kids treat each other like family. It’s a fun group.”
Sky View had balanced scoring as Logan Deal led the way with 13 points. Hayden Howell and Carter Davis each netted 12 points.
The Thunder were led by Lincoln Holmes with a game-best 22 points and five 3-pointers.
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Ridgeline built an early lead and cruised in a 62-25 win over Pine View, while Green Canyon came up short against Snow Canyon, 65-52, and Mountain Crest fell to Cedar City, 60-37. Logan traveled to Pocatello, Idaho, and beat Century in overtime, 58-53.
At Millville, it was all Riverhawks.
Ridgeline (2-2) built a 25-12 halftime lead, then nearly doubled its scoring output in the third quarter. The Riverhawks outscored visiting Pine View (2-1) 21-8 in the third. The Panthers could never recover and dropped their first game of the season.
“I was really pleased with how our guys played tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “We really got out and guarded tonight and that set the tone early. Then we kept up the pressure and intensity all night to get the win. Complete team effort.”
Peyton Knowles led the way for the Riverhawks with 21 points, including three buckets from beyond the arc. Kaden Cox added nine points, and Josh Jackman chipped in eight points. Ridgeline made eight 3-pointers in the game and was 16 of 21 from the free throw line.
“Really looking forward to the game tomorrow against a really good Cedar team,” Day said.
The Riverhawks will wrap up the North vs. South Classic at home against Cedar at 1 p.m.
At St. George, Green Canyon (2-1) had a rough second and fourth quarter, which was the difference against Snow Canyon (2-0). The Wolves were tied after the first, 14-14, but trailed at halftime 31-22. Green Canyon were within 39-33 going to the fourth.
“Snow Canyon is a great team, and we were able to get tested in a tough environment,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “In the end, we ran out of gas. I felt like we kept fighting. We are not going to make excuses, we know we can play tougher and we will keep focusing on improving.”
Brady Smith led the Wolves with 19 points, while Spencer Maughan added 11. Jared Anderson and Layker Ward scored eight each.
The Warriors were led by Bowen Hammer with 23 points, while Owen Mackey netted 22.
At Smithfield, it was a rough start for the Mustangs (0-2) against the Reds (1-1). Cedar City jumped out to 16-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a game played.
Cedar took a 34-20 lead into halftime. The Reds put the game away in the third, building a 52-25 advantage going to the fourth.
“I was really happy with how our guys battled from start to finish,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “Cedar was a tough match up for us. I gotta praise the effort and toughness our guys gave for all four quarters. Really proud of these boys.”
Preston Lofthouse was the lone Mustang to reach double figures in scoring with 11 points. Trevis Leiser added six, while Oliver Nethercott and Miles Croshaw each had five. Six different Mountain Crest players made a 3-point shot.
Cedar was paced by Zab Santana with 22 points. Ty Harrison drilled a trio of 3-pointers and netted 17 points for the Reds.
At Pocatello, the Grizzlies (3-0) remained perfect on the young season with the overtime win.
Logan built a 36-29 lead at the break, but the Diamondbacks rallied for force the extra period. The Grizzlies outscored the hosts 7-2 in overtime.
Will Jensen led Logan with 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers.
FRIDAY GIRLS GAMES
Both Cache County teams got after their opponents defensively on Day 2 of the Uintah-hosted Shannon Johnson Classic, and both improved to 4-0 on the season in the process. Sky View pulled away from Uintah (1-2) in the second half and prevailed, 44-30, while Ridgeline jumped out to big early lead over Carbon (1-3) and coasted to a 32-18 win.
The Bobcats only led by one point heading into the locker room at halftime, but outscored the Utes 10-2 in the third quarter and never looked back. Uintah only mustered up 10 points in the second half.
Hannah Radford netted 17 points for the Bobcats, who got seven apiece from Addey Merrill and Macy Hellstern.
“Tonight we played great team defense,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Our defense was key to our win tonight. We never let Uintah feel comfortable in their offensive sets. We forced them into some tough shots and then we rebounded well. Uintah is a tough and scrappy team, but our girls kept their composure and found their teammates for open looks.”
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks raced out to a commanding 17-2 advantage over the Dinos, who never scored more than six points in any of the quarters. Emilee Skinner finished with eight of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter for Ridgeline, which got five points from Halle Smith.
“We struggled to score in the second half, but played really tough D,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said.
Sky View will play Emery and Carbon on Day 3 of the tournament, while Ridgeline will square off against Union and Uintah.
FRIDAY FRANKLIN COUNTY BOYS
Preston (3-0) rolled to a 58-42 victory at home over 5A Highland (1-1), while West Side (1-1) lost in nailbiting fashion on the road to Ririe (1-0), 67-65.
Highland was within striking distance of Preston late in the third quarter as it only trailed by eight points, but the hosts extended their advantage to 17 points midway through the fourth quarter and won comfortably. Brecker Knapp netted seven of his game-high 19 points during the first four minutes of the fourth quarter for the Indians, who got 15 points from Druw Jones and nine from Cam Hobbs.
No details about the West Side-Ririe contest were available before press time. The Pirates were coming off a huge 46-43 home victory over perennial 2A state power North Fremont on Wednesday night. It was a measure of revenge for the Pirates, who lost to the Cougars in each of the last two state tournaments, including the 2020 title game.
Bryler Shurtliff scored 18 points for West Side, while Blaize Brown added 12.
“Great, intense game,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “The way they should be. Got a lot of stuff to work on, but it’s always good to get a win against a very good team.”
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report.