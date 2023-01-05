Four valley basketball teams were in action Thursday night and three picked up wins.
All four were playing at home.
In girls action, Sky View ended a three-game skid with a 57-49 win over 5A Salem Hills. Mountain Crest came up short against 5A Viewmont, 46-43. West Side held off a late charge for a victory against district foe Bear Lake, 39-32.
In the lone boys game, Preston rolled over Burley, 69-41.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (8-3) jumped out to a 16-2 lead after the first eight minutes against the Skyhawks (3-9). Sky View took a 29-17 lead into halftime and went into the fourth with a 16-point advantage.
“We had a great first quarter, got off to a strong start,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “As a coaching staff, we really liked how we moved the ball on offense and were able to knock down open looks. We are excited to start region play next week. We are looking forward to continually improving as a team.”
Hannah Radford and Melanie Hiatt led Sky View with 15 points each. They both scored in every quarter. Radford finished with a trio of 3-pointers and scored seven points in the third quarter. Makena Smart added nine points, while Karlee Allen knocked down a pair of treys on her way to eight points.
The Bobcats made seven 3-pointers and were 6 of 12 from the foul line.
Brooke Warren finished with a game-high 20 points for Salem Hills.
At Hyrum, it was tight throughout the first half. The Mustangs (6-6) and Vikings (6-7) were knotted at 13-13 after the first quarter. Viewmont took a 25-21 lead into the break. The Vikings were able to build a 10-point advantage going to the final period. Four different Mustangs scored in the fourth as they rallied to get within three.
“We played really hard, much better than Tuesday, just missed a lot of routine layups,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “Sage Walker came off the bench and played some good minutes. Aspen (Leishman) had a couple of threes, and so did Lily (Smith), which gave us a little momentum in the fourth quarter to come back after being down 10. I’m proud of the way they fought back.”
Seven Mountain Crest players scored in the game. Karli Jones led the team with 10 points. Lily Smith and Autumn White each added eight points.
At Dayton, the Pirates (10-4) outscored the Bears (1-11) in each of the first three quarters to build a 34-20 lead heading to the fourth. It was enough for West Side to pick up a district win.
“I was glad with the effort on defense tonight, team effort to get steals,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “It was a very low scoring first half. Natalie (Lemon) did really well to get rebounds for us.”
Aubrie Barzee led the Pirates with 11 points. Julia Jensen, Letti Phillips and Lemon each netted seven points. The Pirates made 14 of 22 free throws.
At Preston, the Indians (11-2) broke open a close game in the second quarter. The hosts held a slim 19-18 after the first eight minutes and went into halftime with a 38-22 lead. The third quarter was also good for the Indians as they outscored the Bobcats (2-9) 20-9 to take a 59-31 lead into the fourth.
“Our defense was really good,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “It was a good team win. We had a good balanced attack. We were able to make the extra pass and hit some shots tonight.”
Ten different players scored for the Indians. Tate Hess and Wil Hamblin each scored 14 points to lead the Tribe. Hamblin scored 11 points in the first quarter and finished with four 3-pointers. Cruz Harris added 12 points, and Kaden Larsen chipped in nine points with three treys in the second quarter. Preston had nine 3-pointers for the game and made 8 of 15 free throws.
