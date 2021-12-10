PRESTON — It was all Lady Indians Thursday night in the fourth and final game of the day.
The hosts of the Lady Indians Classic Basketball Tournament scored the first seven points of the game and never looked back. Preston rolled to a 58-29 victory against North Summit to end the first of three days of action.
“We had a really great start,” said guard Riley Ward, who finished with a game-high 14 points, four assists and a half dozen steals. “... We had great team play tonight.”
The Indians (5-1) have now won five in a row.
“We are starting to click and knowing our plays offensively,” Ward said. “We know how our teammates play and are working together.”
In other action at the tournament, it was all Idaho. All four contests pitted a team from Utah against a team from the Gem State. Green Canyon fell to Blackfoot, 53-33, to open the tournament. Sugar-Salem beat Jordan, and Middleton topped Roy, 38-25.
“I’m really excited at the caliber of teams we have at this tournament,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “You look at the rankings in Idaho, Sugar is No. 1 in 3A. Blackfoot is No. 1 in 4A, and Middleton is No. 2 or 3 in 4A. We have some top teams here.”
Preston is ranked No. 4 in 4A.
Preston missed its first six shots to begin the game and also missed a pair of free throws. However, the Braves (1-2) didn’t even get a shot attempt off until their seventh possession. The Indians turned up the heat on defense, forcing six straight turnovers to begin the game.
“When the shots aren’t falling, we can get our offense ignited by getting some energy going on defense and getting some transition points,” Harris said. “They did a good job tonight. That ended up probably being our highest shooting game from outside. I attribute that to playing some great defense.”
The Braves would end up with 30 turnovers for the game.
“We love pressure,” Ward said. “That’s like our pump at the beginning of the game. When we get up in their grill, then we play good the rest of the game.”
When the Indians did start finding the bottom of the net, they quickly built a 7-0 lead midway through the opening quarter. They closed the last three minutes of the first period with a 13-2 surge for a 20-7 lead as Akazia Knapp had two putback buckets, and Emma Kunz drilled a 3-pointer.
The Braves had 11 turnovers in the first quarter. All seven Preston players that saw action the first quarter put up points.
“When we can get that kind of contribution from all seven girls, we’re going to be awfully tough to beat as the year rolls on,” Harris said.
North Summit scored the first four points of the second quarter, but then went nearly four minutes without scoring. Preston took advantage, reeling off 13 unanswered points. Hailey Meek drilled a 3-pointer and went coast-to-coast for a layup after coming up with a steal. Mickayla Robertson converted a three-point play to give the hosts a 33-11 lead midway through the second period.
Amber Anderson hit a pair of free throws with no time on the clock to give Preston a 38-13 lead at halftime.
Two layups by Ward capped a 6-0 run as Preston continued to score at will in the third. The Indians took a 53-24 lead into the final quarter.
Meek took a pass from Anderson and scored in the paint to give Preston a 55-24 lead early in the fourth. In Idaho, a 30-point lead starts a running clock. The final eight minutes went by fast as even when players are shooting free throws the clock rolls.
Joining Ward in double-digit scoring was Robertson (10) and Meek (10). Knapp and Anderson added nine points each. Five different Preston players had an assist.
“This year I think all five of our starters are capable of coming out and giving us double digits every night,” Harris said. “I’m really pleased with how all five of the starters are sharing the basketball.”
North Summit was led by Chezlie Langston with 12 points.
Preston will face Middleton Friday night in the semifinals of the tournament.
“If we all eat good tonight and get good sleep, then we will be good tomorrow,” Ward said. “We will be ready to beat Middleton.”
In the first game of the day at the tournament, the Broncos (9-0) outscored the Wolves (1-3) in every quarter. Blackfoot took a 28-17 lead into halftime and just adding to the lead.
“Blackfoot is a great team,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “We shut down their post players, but struggled to guard the perimeter and to do the little things that had a big impact on the game. This team works hard and is tough. I have no doubt we will bounce back.
Brooklyn Monson led the Wolves with 10 points and nine rebounds. Maren McKenna added seven points and seven rebounds and had one of the two 3-pointers by Green Canyon. Cambree Tensmeyer had four assists.
Green Canyon will now face Jordan on Friday in Preston at 2:30 p.m.
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
In other action involving Cache Valley teams, Mountain Crest won at Rich, 53-30, West Side was victorious at Declo, 53-32, and Logan lost at Ben Lomond, 45-29.
At Randolph. the Mustangs (2-2) outscored the Rebels (2-2) in every quarter. Mountain Crest held a 25-19 lead at the break, but outscored Rich 19-5 in the third quarter to get some breathing room.
“It took us a minute to get going tonight,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “Our shots weren’t really falling for us early on and our fouling hurt us.”
The Mustangs had just two foul shots to 14 by the Rebels.
“We really took off at the start of the third quarter and our shots started falling,” Smith said. “We still got into foul trouble, but we have so many options on our bench, that it is manageable for us.”
Nine different Mustangs scored in the game. Sadie Coggins led the way with 11 points. Lexie Coggins and Havyn Brown each netted nine points.
At Declo, Idaho, West Side (5-2) outscored the Hornets in each of the first three quarters to build more than double-up the hosts, 41-19. Eight players scored for the Pirates.
“We played very well as a team tonight,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “We moved the ball quickly and played together on both offense and defense.”
Natalie Lemmon had a game-best 22 points and made 6 of 8 free throws. Sienna Fuller netted 14 points, making three 3-pointers.
At Ogden, the Grizzlies (0-3) were tied with the Scots (2-4) after the first quarter, 4-4, and only trailed 19-13 at the break. But the third quarter did in Logan, as Ben Lomond was able to build a 36-16 lead going to the fourth.
“My girls work hard,” Logan head coach Tori Craner said. “They have a lot of heart. We’ve a considerably young team. We’re training girls from ground zero as freshmen. We’ve still got a lot to learn, and there’s still a whole season in front of us.”
Avery Beadles scored a game-best 20 points for the Scots, while Onyz Kennington and Milly Garren led the Grizzlies with seven and six points, respectively.
BOYS GAMES
As the only 4A school playing in the Northern Elite 8 tournament hosted by Davis High School, Sky View made a big splash late Thursday night.
Trailing for most of the game, the Bobcats hit a 3-pointer as time expired to beat 5A Woods Cross, 55-54. The only other valley team in action Thursday was Green Canyon, who traveled to Pocatello, Idaho, and edged Century, 50-47.
At Kaysville, Kendrick Terrell drilled a bomb from behind the arc in front of the Bobcat bench to keep Sky View perfect on the season at 5-0. Davis Hall came up with the steal as the Bobcats pressured the ball with 3.7 seconds remaining. Hall got the ball to Terrell for the game winner.
Trailing 54-50 with 11 seconds to play, the Bobcats had the ball. Josh Myers grabbed a missed shot and scored to make it a two-point game with 3.7 seconds to play.
“It was fun,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said.
Hayden Howell finished with a team-best 15 points, hitting two 3-pointers. Tanner Davis added 10 points, while Logan Deal had nine points and a team-best seven rebounds.
The Wildcats (2-2) were led by Nic Hoggan’s 18 points.
At Pocatello, Green Canyon (4-2) built a 31-22 lead at halftime. But the Diamondbacks (0-3) fought back and got within a point heading to the fourth quarter.
“We were really tough coming down the stretch, and found a way to win,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Century did a great job of making runs. The character of our team keeps surfacing. We have gutted it up when we have needed to, especially tonight when we didn’t play our best.”
The Wolves were led by Jared Anderson with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Spence Maughan added 13 points, and Layker Ward netted nine — all on 3-pointers. Green Canyon had nine 3-pointers as a team.