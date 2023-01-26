Support Local Journalism

In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it.

Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.


