In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it.
Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
“I was really proud of the boys' composure to gut out a win in an extremely tough environment against a really good Logan team,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “Excited to get a W.”
In other region action Thursday, Sky View beat visiting Mountain Crest, 67-53, to stay on top of the standings. Green Canyon lost at home to Bear River, 54-41. In Idaho, West Side picked up a home victory against Ririe, 56-46.
The Riverhawks (13-3, 4-1 region) won the first two quarters, building a 30-24 lead at the break as the game was close throughout. The Grizzlies (11-7, 3-2) responded by winning the third and fourth quarters to force overtime.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “The kids battled all night long. We need a little more execution down the stretch to pull it out. Our best basketball is in front of us.”
In the extra period, it was pretty much all Ridgeline. The Riverhawks were 8 of 8 from the foul line in OT, which was more than enough to get the win. Cam Blotter was 4 of 4 from the free throw line in overtime, and Carson Cox also scored four points in the extra period.
Logan mustered just three points in overtime, all from the foul line. Both teams shot well from the free throw line. Ridgeline was 17 of 23 for the game, while the Grizzlies were 16 of 20.
The Riverhawks had six players score at least eight points. Jagger Francom led the charge with 18 points, netting seven in the first and another seven in the third. Cox added 12, while Blotter had 11. Zach Skinner hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with nine points, while Grady Workman and Luke Sorenson each had eight points.
“I thought Jagger Francum was absolutely tremendous for us on both ends of the floor,” Day said. “Looking forward to a little break before the second half of region next week.”
Logan was led by Justin Anderson with a game-best 21 points with 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Jaren Argyle netted 17 points – with eight in the third. Carson Taft chipped in 11 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
The boys will play one game next week on Friday to start the second half of league play.
At North Logan, the Wolves (3-13, 0-5) scored just 12 points over the first 16 minutes of play. The Bears (11-6, 2-3) took a 24-12 lead into halftime.
“We really struggled to score,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Bear River played really tough. We shot 12 percent from the 3-point line. That makes it really hard to win.”
Green Canyon made just three from long range, while Bear River had six treys. The Wolves did win the fourth quarter and played the Bears nearly even in the second half, but the hole was too deep.
Mitch Larson led Green Canyon with 12 points, making two treys and going 4 of 4 from the foul line. Jared Anderson added 11 points.
The Bears had eight players score. Kyver Jensen led the way with a game-best 13 points, while Bridger Barfuss hit a trio of shots from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Gherig Marble chipped in 10 points.
At Dayton, the Pirates (7-9) picked up a huge win and avenged a loss from earlier in the season to the Bulldogs (12-4). Ririe came into the game ranked third in the 2A Coaches Poll and won the first meeting by 12 points.
“We won every quarter tonight,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “In the last couple of games, we played well for two quarters, but that was it. Tonight we matched Ririe’s runs and did enough at the end to win. Feels good to get a win against a very good team. Hopefully, we can build on it and finish the season strong.”
The win snaps a two-game skid by West Side, who had nine players score Thursday night. The Pirates finished with five 3-pointers and were 13 of 21 from the foul line.
Eli Brown had a monster game with 22 points, including four shots from long range. He scored in every quarter and made 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Colby Bowles helped the Pirates get off to a good start with seven of his eight points in the opening quarter.
PREP GIRLS
Preston sent its seniors out on a good note and in the process snapped a 14-game losing streak Thursday night.
The Lady Indians beat Burley for the second time this season with a 34-28 victory. The last time Preston won was back on Nov. 17, a 51-47 victory at Burley. The Bobcats (5-15) are the defending 4A state champions.
“It was a great win to honor our five seniors,” Preston head coach Kamille Kunz said. “Brytlee Harris did a great job leading our offense. Ellie Nelson dominated the boards.”
Harris led Preston (2-16) with 13 points. Emma Kunz netted 11. Nelson grabbed eight rebounds.
