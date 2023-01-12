NORTH LOGAN — Ridgeline’s Luke Sorenson had dunked the ball several times in his career prior to Thursday evening's contest at Green Canyon.
But as junior Cam Blotter dove in the lane late in the fourth quarter and lobbed the ball up to the slashing big man, the chances of Sorenson adding another highlight reel play seemed slim. The placement of the pass, away from the defender but not particularly close to the rim, let alone Sorenson’s proximity several feet from the basket, made the alley-oop attempt look over ambitious.
But not one to underestimate his own abilities, the 6-foot-6 senior reached back, corralled it with one hand, soared forward and hammered it down. Blotter put his hands on his head in disbelief. The neon clad Riverhawk students erupted from the second deck visitor section, and the late second half run was punctuated in electric fashion. Ridgeline rolled to a 69-48 win over Green Canyon on the opening night of Region 11 action.
“I don't know,” Sorenson said, when asked if he thought he could dunk it. “Cam was coming down the lane. He threw a perfect ball, and I just was able to go catch it and put it in.”
Green Canyon (3-9, 0-1 region) trailed by just eight points heading into the fourth quarter against the region favorites. Then the offensive flurry began.
Riverhawk junior Carson Cox scored a quick four points. Green Canyon missed an open layup, then turned over the ball a few times. Blotter, seniors Kreyton Jenks and junior Jagger Francom all hit 3-pointers, and suddenly the visitors from Millville had a 20-point lead.
Then the Riverhawks (10-2, 1-0), who trailed 15-7 in the second quarter, capped off a 60-33 run with the Blotter to Sorenson alley-oop.
“(Green Canyon) has a great crowd,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “They play with a ton of energy. They're a little bit young and inexperienced in some spots, but they play really, really hard. And so we knew it was going to be a battle. In that first quarter was really a slog for us, right, and I thought the kids did an excellent job kind of weathering that storm, and then being the aggressor from then on.”
Stevenson was 7 of 12 shooting with 20 points. The Riverhawks finished the game 23 of 44 from the field (52 percent) with 11 turnovers. Green Canyon junior Jared Anderson also scored 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting; the Wolves shot 20 of 41 from the field (49 percent).
The Wolves, who found success early throwing their zone look at the visitors and causing disruptions, doomed themselves when they started turning the ball over in the second quarter and ended up with 18 turnovers.
The Riverhawks went 2 of 11 shooting in the first quarter with four turnovers. Backed by six early points from Anderson, the hosts led through the first eight minutes.
But then Green Canyon got sloppy. The Wolves had two quick turnovers to open the second quarter, and Sorenson had back-to-back and-one buckets to cut the lead to one.
Most of the Green Canyon turnovers throughout the game didn’t result in break away layups, but they burned possessions and kept the Wolves from setting up their trap defense on the other end. Ridgeline fully maximized on those opportunities, getting the ball to Sorenson or reaching the free throw line and built a 31-21 lead near halftime.
“They pressured us a lot and made it tough for us and a lot of places,” Stevenson said. “Their zone was really good at slowing us down, taking us out of our transition. But we just slowed things down. We made the right passes and we found the right shots.”
Green Canyon battled in the third quarter, as Anderson drained two 3-pointers, and the hosts took better care of the basketball. But the unrelenting, efficient Ridgeline offense wore them down.
The Wolves would fight and claw for a contested 3-pointer or dive and dish layup, then the Riverhawks would respond by finding an open look from three, or dishing the ball to a big men down low for any easy bucket. As the second half wore on, a game that hovered at 8-10 point difference finally broke open.
“We talk about it a lot. We want to get great shots,” Day said. “Everybody on our team trusts everybody else. And so when we take a bad one, it can hurt us as a group. We have a catchphrase, we say “it's not my shot, it's our shot. And we want to get the best shot we can get. … Most of the time we got great shots.”
Green Canyon will search for its first region win as it hosts Mountain Crest on Tuesday. The Riverhawks will look to build upon the victory at home against Bear River.
OTHER GAMES
In other Region 11 games, Logan won at Mountain Crest, 48-35, and Sky View beat Bear River at home, 59-42. In Idaho, West Side began district play with a road win at Malad, 45-36.
At Hyrum, the Grizzlies (9-5, 1-0) got some breathing room in the middle two quarters. They outscored the Mustangs (6-7, 0-1) by a combined 30-13 in the second and third quarters.
“Great physical high school basketball game,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “We got some great efforts from multiple kids. It was a really good team win.”
The game was tied at 9-9 after the first quarter. Mountain Crest won the fourth quarter, but the middle two periods proved costly for the hosts.
“I was happy with our defensive effort,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We just gotta make shots and take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.”
Logan was led by Jordan Child with 20 points as he scored in every quarter. He had 11 in the third when the Grizzlies outscored the Mustangs, 18-7. Jalen Argyle chipped in 12 points with seven coming in the second quarter. Justin Anderson added eight points. The Grizzlies had just one 3-pointer in the game and hit 13 of 21 free throws.
The Mustangs were led by Oliver Nethercott with 20 points as he also scored in every quarter. He sank all five 3-pointers by Mountain Crest, who went 8 of 11 from the foul line. Rigdon Anderson added eight points.
“Really happy with Ollie and his effort tonight,” Smith said. “We gotta find a way to rally behind a performance like that.”
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (11-2, 1-0) outpointed the Bears (9-4, 0-1) in each of the first three quarters and never looked back. After taking a 18-10 lead through the first eight minutes, the hosts took a 31-15 lead into the break and was up 45-23 through three.
“We played with good defensive intensity for four quarters tonight,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “I thought the kids were locked in and played well. We as a team shot well from behind the arc, which is a tribute to us sharing the ball. Fun win and on to the next one.”
The Bobcats made 10 3-pointers as eight Sky View players scored. Tanner Davis led the way with 17 points, while Carter Davis had 15 with four treys. The Davis brothers scored in every quarter.
Hayden Howell sank a trio of shots from beyond the arc for nine points. Logan Deall added eight points, all in the second half.
“Tanner did a good job getting to the rim early in the game (nine points in the first quarter),” Hillyard said. “I thought Seth Chambers came in and gave us a lift tonight on both ends of the floor, making really nice extra passes.”
Kyler Jensen led the Bears with 15 points.
At Malad, the Pirates (5-7) and Dragons (3-9) were knotted at 11-11 after the first quarter. West Side then more than doubled up Malad in the second period to take a 22-16 lead into the break. The Pirates finished strong, despite making just 5 of 13 from the foul line.
“Both teams played hard,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We just made a few more baskets than they did. Good to get our first district win of the season.”
Garrett Robinson made the only two 3-pointers of the game by West Side to lead the team with 13 points. Cash Wade netted 10 points, while Dylan Ralphs and Ivan Campbell added eight and seven points, respectively.
PREP GIRLS
There was one valley team in action Thursday as Preston headed northeast to Soda Springs. The Cardinals completed a season sweep with a 45-24 win. Soda Springs (13-3) won the first meeting way back in November, 46-33.
Thursday night the Indians could never get going offensively. They scored a game-best seven points in the second quarter.
“We were bea in the third quarter,” Preston head coach Kamille Kunz said. “We struggled defensively, We need to play solid for all four quarters. We are getting there.”
Ellie Nelson came off the bench to lead the Lady Indians with 12 points and six rebounds. Nelson and Brynlie Galloway drew praise from the coach.
Sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this story.
