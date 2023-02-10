SMITHFIELD — Trailing Ridgeline by 17 points near the end of the first half Friday night, Sky View’s championship victory party was in serious jeopardy.
A Riverhawks’ win would muddy up the path to the Bobcats crown, splitting the season series between the two schools and matching Sky View’s 6-1 region record with two games remaining.
But thanks to a second half defense clinic — and a bit of heroism from senior guard Carter Davis — the packed, white out crowd wouldn’t be denied. The Bobcats outscored Ridgeline 39-15 in the final 18 minutes of the game, en route to a 57-50 win to clinch the Region 11 crown.
Davis finished with a game-high 23 points, his 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining all but sealed it, giving the Bobcats a 54-50 lead, its first two-score advantage of the evening. Moments later, a sea of Sky View students poured onto the court, and the Bobcats celebrated their first of what they hope is two trophies by cutting down the nets.
“That was a huge test and Ridgeline came out playing really, really well in the first half,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We didn’t have many possessions that we could let them score in the second half for us to come out with a win like that. Credit to our rebounding and defense.
“We knew our shots would fall, Carter found his shot, people found him when he was open, but just a gutsy effort, a good win by the seniors here.”
Embarrassed in its home floor three weeks ago, the Riverhawks (15-4, 6-2 region) entered the hostile road atmosphere determined to get revenge. Senior forward Luke Sorenson, who finished with just two points in the game in Millville, finished with 14 points. Junior guard Carson Cox added 17.
Ridgeline shot 13 of 19 (68 percent) from the field in the first half to build a 35-18 lead with 2:00 minutes remaining.
But the No. 1 ranked, two-loss Bobcats (18-2, 8-0) didn’t flinch.
Fueled by two Carter Davis 3’s, Sky View closed the half on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to single digits and grab hold of the momentum. After switching out of its two-three zone in the first half, the Bobcats went back to it to open the second half with a more concerted effort.
The entry pass inside to Sorenson was sealed off. Ridgeline’s tempo and ball movement stalled, forcing contested jumpers near the end of the shot clock. To the delight of the two sections strong of Bobcat students that remained noisy all night, the Riverhawks shot just 5 of 23 (22 percent) from the field.
“When they were in their zone, they were trying to go high post to low post, so we had to keep it out of there,” Carter Davis said. “...We just had to keep our arms up and in the passing lane so they couldn’t get wide open shots.”
Carter, and his brother Tanner Davis, who finished with 13 points, both cranked up the offense in the third quarter, and the hosts chipped the deficit to 46-42 to close out the third. Tanner’s layup tied the game at 46 in the fourth, his 3-pointer gave Sky View a 49-46 lead with 5:20 to play, and the hosts forced a missed shot or turnover all but two Riverhawk possessions down the stretch to get the win and clinch the region.
“This is something we’ve been dreaming up since we were little,” Carter said. “All that group of guys that we have, the seniors right now, I mean it’s senior night, we’ve been playing with each other since like first grade, so it’s been awesome.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In the other two region games Friday night, Logan rallied in the second half against Green Canyon for a 64-56 win, while Mountain Crest lost at home to Bear River, 61-55, in overtime.
At North Logan, the Wolves (4-15, 1-7) outscored the Grizzlies (13-8, 5-3) in each of the first two quarters, but by the narrowest of margins. Green Canyon took a 27-25 lead into halftime.
“We played well at times and really scared at times,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Jordan Child kicked our butt tonight. I thought our kids did a good job of setting the tone early in the game. In the third quarter, we just have to do a better job of maintaining the lead by taking care of the ball. We will keep working on improving and getting ready for next week.”
The Grizzlies won the last two quarters, but changed the game in the third. Jordan Child had 10 points and Jalen Argyle added eight as Logan took a 46-40 lead into the fourth.
“Another great region game,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “A of kids on both sides stepped up and played great. Super proud of the way our Grizzlies stepped up to the challenge. We had a different kid step up every quarter. I could go down the list of my boys that checked in and gave good things.”
Child finished with a game-high 22 points, while Jalen Argyle netted 18. Both scored in every quarter for the Grizzlies. Argyle had the only two 3-pointers of the game for Logan.
Justin Anderson netted seven of his 12 points in the first quarter and went 4 of 4 from the foul line. The Grizzlies were 22 of 28 as a team for the game. Carson Tuft had seven points, scoring six in the fourth, and Sidon Abai was a perfect 5 of 5 from the foul line.
Green Canyon also had a good night at the foul line, hitting 19 of 22. The Wolves hit five 3-pointers.
Jared Anderson led Green Canyon with 16 points, scoring nine in the first. Jackson Penigar netted nine, while Kyran Hoffman and Owen Odom each chipped in with seven points.
At Hyrum, it was tight throughout the game. The Mustangs (7-13, 1-7) took the lead after the first eight minutes, 15-13. However, the Bears (12-8, 3-5) led at halftime, 24-23.
“Bear River plays hard; they fight and they don’t stop fighting,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We had our chances and just weren’t able to capitalize on them. Proud of our effort to take it into overtime. We just gotta make plays down the stretch to win.”
The Mustangs outscored the Bears by four in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Bear River’s Kyver Jensen scored six of his team-best 14 points in the extra period to help the visitors get the win. Bridger Barfuss added 10 points for the Bears, while Denver Reese and Gehrig Marble each had nine points.
Mountain Crest was led by Kaden Hess with 14 points, as he was 6 of 7 from the foul line and scored in every quarter. Hunter Pugmire netted 11 points, and Rigdon Anderson chipped in with eight points.
—
Sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this story.
