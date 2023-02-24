Sky View Crimson Cliffs Basketball

Sky View's Tanner Davis drives to the basket as Crimson Cliffs' Houston Johnsen (31) and Phoenix McWillis (11) defend during a semifinal game in the Utah 4A boys basketball tournament Friday night at the Spectrum. The Bobcats advanced to the state championship with a 57-42 win.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It may have been a tale of two halves, and that is just fine with Sky View.

The Bobcats jumped on fifth-seeded Crimson Cliffs in the first two quarters. They made 14 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal a 57-42 victory in the first semifinal of the 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament Friday evening at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State.


