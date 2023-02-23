Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was an all-Region 11 quarterfinal Thursday morning at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State.

The Sky View and Logan boys tangled in the 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament for the right to advance to the semifinals. It was a three-point game late in the third quarter, then the Bobcats took over.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.