It was an all-Region 11 quarterfinal Thursday morning at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State.
The Sky View and Logan boys tangled in the 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament for the right to advance to the semifinals. It was a three-point game late in the third quarter, then the Bobcats took over.
Top-seeded Sky View finished the third with a flurry, hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth and rolled to its third win against Logan this season, 69-55.
“It always comes down to our defense,” said Bobcat Carter Davis, who finished with a game-best 23 points and six assists. “We had a good start in the first quarter, then we lacked off in the second quarter. We had to make sure our defense was top notch after halftime. … It’s really hard to beat a team three times. Kudos to Logan. They are a really good team, and that was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever played in.”
It certainly was a close contest for nearly three quarters.
“We had too many turnovers,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said of the 20 turnovers the Grizzlies had. “We’ve got to be able to take care of the ball in those situations. The effort and rebounding was right there. You take care of the ball and you give yourself a chance to win. That’s a long, athletic group of kids from Smithfield, so sometimes that’s tough.”
Now the Bobcats (21-2) will face fifth-seeded Crimson Cliffs Friday in the Spectrum at 6 p.m. The Mustangs (16-7) beat fourth-seeded Snow Canyon, 40-37, in the first quarterfinal of the day.
“It’s not too often you get to sleep in your own bed when you play in the state tournament,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We are super happy to play here, the kids are happy, and we live to play another day. What a great opportunity to play in our backyard.”
“It’s a good feeling to be 1-0 right now in the last part of our season,” Davis said. “We gotta keep it rolling.”
In other quarterfinal action Thursday, second-seeded Dixie flew by seventh-seeded Desert Hills, 72-63. In the final game of the day for the boys, third-seeded Ridgeline played sixth-seeded Layton Christian Academy.
After having beat the Grizzlies (15-10) by 10 and 12 points during the regular season, the Bobcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game. However, Logan answered with a 8-3 surge to get started with Justin Anderson and Jordan Child each scoring four points.
Hayden Howell then hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Sky View. The Bobcats took a 20-11 lead into the second quarter.
“It gives our team confidence when they make the extra pass and guys step into shots and knock them down,” Hillyard said. “Hayden is a great shooter.”
The Grizzlies were not ready to throw in the towel. Child scored five points and Jalen Argyle hit a 3-pointer to cap a 10-2 run as Logan pulled within a point of Sky View, 26-25 with 2:45 left in the half.
Anderson and Argyle hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the game, 31-29, with less than a minute in the second quarter.
Howell answered with a trey, and Davis made a free throw as Sky View took a 33-31 lead into the break.
“I was super proud of the boys; I thought the second and the start of the third was really good,” coach Argyle said. “... You just have to take care of some things right there.”
“Any time a team shoots 72 percent in a quarter, which they (Grizzlies) did in the second, they will outscore you,” Hillyard said. “Credit to them. They came to play today.”
Jalen Argyle hit his fourth bomb from long range to give the Grizzlies the lead early in the third quarter. Argyle was 4 of 4 from 3-point land in the game.
Davis had two buckets during a 6-0 surge by the Bobcats, who got back in front. They stayed there.
Tanner Davis drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 6-1 finish to the third quarter for Sky View, who went up 51-43. There was a flagrant foul called on the Bobcats and a technical on the Grizzlies near the end of the third when an elbow from a Sky View player found the face of a Logan athlete.
Seth Chambers opened the fourth with a trey for the Bobcats, who led b double digits most of the final period. Carter Davis made a drive and scoop shot to give Sky View its largest lead of the game, 67-51, with 95 seconds to play.
“We just go to whoever is open,” Carter Davis said. “It doesn’t matter who scores as long as we are up.”
Logan Deal joined Carter Davis in double-digit scoring with 14 points as he was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field. Howell and Brooks Rigby each added nine points. Deal hauled in a game-high eight rebounds, while Tanner Davis had eight steals and five assists.
“We did some good things in the second half,” Hillyard said. “... We changed up our defenses in the first half, but in the second we just stuck it out with man and just got after it.”
Child led the Grizzlies with 22 points, grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and came up with three steals. Anderson and Jalen Argyle each had 14 points for Logan. Will Parkinson dished out four assists.
Both teams shot better than 55 percent from the field for the game.
“The kids are doing what we ask of them and working hard,” coach Argyle said. “This group of seniors has been good examples to the others. We just need to keep trying to build and see where we can take it.”
