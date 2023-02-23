Ridgeline's Cam Blotter (2) and Carson Cox watch as Layton Christian Academy players and fans celebrate on the court following a quarterfinal game in the Utah 4A boys basketball tournament Thursday at Utah State University. The Riverhawks lost, 69-68.
Ridgeline's Cam Blotter (2) and Carson Cox watch as Layton Christian Academy players and fans celebrate on the court following a quarterfinal game in the Utah 4A boys basketball tournament Thursday at Utah State University. The Riverhawks lost, 69-68.
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal
Layton Christian Academy’s Otavio Armani (44) celebrates after defeating Ridgeline 69-68 in a quarterfinal game in the Utah 4A boys basketball tournament Thursday in Logan.
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal
Ridgeline's Zach Skinner (5) shoots the ball as Layton Christian Academy’s Otavio Armani defends during a quarterfinal game in the Utah 4A boys basketball tournament Thursday in Logan.
Despite facing an unfamiliar foe in first-year independent 4A school Layton Christian Academy, third-seeded Ridgeline felt it knew what to expect going into the 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.
What the Riverhawks couldn’t have expected, though, was the dramatic ending that sent them packing. In front of a well-attended hometown crowd inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State, the Riverhawks squandered an 11-point fourth quarter lead, reclaimed it, then let it slip again.
As Ridgeline clung to a one point lead, LCA senior point guard Tyrese Lacey pump-faked, lunged into the lane and banked in the game-winning floater with two seconds remaining. Ridgeline failed to get a desperation shot off at the horn, and the sixth-seeded Eagles pulled off a stunning 69-68 win to end Ridgeline’s season.
“Truthfully, we felt like we knew what it was going to be (like),” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “We felt like the game plan we had was spot on, and credit them, they made a bunch of plays.”
An Eagles team that thrives at forcing steals and scoring in transition was kept at bay for 24 minutes, and the Riverhawks (18-5) offense operated effectively, building a 57-46 lead to end the third quarter.
In desperation mode in the final minutes, though, Layton Christian (18-8) kicked it into another gear. Meeting the Riverhawks offense with a halfcourt press, the Eagles forced several of Ridgeline’s 20 turnovers in the fourth quarter and quickly got the deficit into single digits. LCA kept making plays, including a 3-point heave from junior Timmie Olubisi as the shot-clock expired to take its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 2:21 remaining.
Leaning on its leadership that got Ridgeline second place in Regio 11, the Riverhawks re-took control, as junior guard Carson Cox got a layup and senior forward Luke Sorenson hit two free throws with 1:22 to play to go up 68-64.
Then it all fell apart.
Off a missed Cox 3-ball, Tyrin Jones made a layup in transition to cut the lead to one with second remaining. LCA forced Zach Skinner into a travel on the other end, and Lacey cashed in with the gamer-winner. The Eagles students poured onto the floor in celebration while Riverhawks players stood in stunned silence.
“They forced 20 turnovers in the game, which is killer,” Day said. “And we knew that that was something that would kind of drive them … we knew that we were gonna have to handle the pressure and we thought we did for a lot of the game. Fourth quarter, we just didn't quite do a good enough job.”
In the losing effort, four Riverhawks finished in double digits, including 17 points from Cox and 16 from Sorenson, who led the team with nine rebounds. Joining those two in reaching double figures was Cam Blotter (10) and Skinner (10). Blotter had five assists.
The Bobcats shot 24 of 45 from the field (53 percent), and 7 of 18 from beyond the arc. Six of those threes came in the first half, lifting Ridgeline to a 38-29 lead at halftime, but the hot hand slowed down in the second half.
It’s a bitter end to an otherwise successful season for Ridgeline.
“Our guys played hard, really hard for us all year long, and you never can question their effort,” Day said. ”You know, at that point, it all comes to a quick finality.”
The Eagles were led by Jones with 17, while Otavio Armani had 16, and Lacey chipped in 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.