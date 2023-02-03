Battling illness and struggling to hit shots early Friday night, Logan senior guard Justin Anderson was assured by his head coach, Mitchell Argyle, that if he just worried about keeping his teammates involved, his offense would “open up later on.”
After 31 minutes of Anderson quietly leading the Grizzly offense, Argyle’s message came to fruition. With Logan and Mountain Crest knotted at 54 in the waning moments, Anderson drove in the lane, forced contact in the air, and threw up an acrobatic layup with 30 seconds remaining.
A whistle and a celebratory air punch by Anderson followed, and the and-one bucket proved the game winner, as Logan eked out a 60-55 win over Mountain Crest in The Den.
“It was huge,” Anderson said. “I didn't start off the greatest, I’m feeling a little sick. But just kept telling myself to keep pushing. I got there eventually, glad it went in.”
Anderson finished 3 of 9 from the field for 14 points. Fellow senior Justin Child added a game-high 21 points, including an and-one layup to even the game at 54 with 1:05 remaining, and Logan improved to 4-2 in region 11 play, 12-7 overall.
“Sometimes when you feel (cold) like that you start forcing things,” Argyle said. “(Anderson) might have had a force here or there but for the most part he stuck with it and then finally it was able to open him up into getting that hole, so it was great.”
A Mountain Crest (7-11, 1-5) side on a three game losing streak was the aggressors most of the second half, thanks in large part to junior guard Joseph Hunsaker.
Off of good ball movement that gave Hunsaker openings against Logan’s two-three zone, Hunsaker nearly shot the Grizzlies out of its own gym. He finished 6 of 8 from the field with five made 3-pointers for a team-high 19 points.
“I thought we played some pretty good defense throughout,” Argyle said. “We just lost a couple of shooters every now and again. I swear every game we play when we lose a shooter, they make it so that's hats off to them.”
A Hunsaker 3-pointer lifted the Mustangs to a 54-51 lead with 1:20 remaining. The Grizzlies responded, though. Child on his matchup down low, spun and hit a layup and got a questionable and-one call to even the game. Sandwiched between Anderson’s game-winner were back to back Mustang turnovers that sealed the game.
“Just at that point, it kind of sunk in that we might lose,” Anderson said about Hunskar’s go-ahead three. “I think we just dug down deep and did what we needed to get the win.”
From the field, the Grizzlies shot 18 of 39. Mountain Crest went 20 of 43. The difference maker throughout the game was Logan’s success at the charity stripe, shooting 20 of 23 from the line opposed to 9 for 11 from Mountain Crest.
“We obviously work on that day in and day out and they stepped up there and took their time and knocked them down,” Argyle said. “Yes, you win a lot of close games by knocking down free throws so they did a great job.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In the other two region games Friday night, Ridgeline rallied in the second half to beat Green Canyon 73-58, and Sky View rolled over Bear River 75-49.
At Millville, the Wolves (3-14, 0-6) came out hot against the Riverhawks (14-3, 5-1). Green Canyon took a 19-14 lead into the second quarter and were still on top at halftime, 35-31.
Ridgeline came out of the break and took control. The Riverhawks outscored the Wolves 20-7 in the third quarter to get in front and then finished off the game with 22 points in the final period.
“Green Canyon came out firing and playing really tough basketball,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “Credit their kids and the coaching staff for how they always compete. I was really pleased with our effort after halftime. Defensively, the kids ratcheted up the pressure and were able to get out and run. I am excited for the improvement that we saw in the second half.”
Luke Sorenson led the Riverhawks with a game-best 18 points, scoring in every quarter. Carson Cox netted 17 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Cam Blotter and Grady Workman finished in double digits with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Ridgeline had five treys as a team and went 16 of 28 from the foul line.
The Wolves had seven 3-pointers and went 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Mitch Larson was the top scorer for Green Canyon with 14 points, making a pair of treys. Jared Andersen hit a trio of shots from long range and finished with 13 points. Owen Odom and Isaac Filimoehala added nine and eight points, respectively.
“I was proud of how hard our guys played, especially in the first half,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Ridgeline did a good job of using their size against us in the second half. We will keep chopping wood and working on getting better.”
At Garland, the Bobcats (16-2, 6-0) outscored the Bears (11-7, 2-4) in every quarter to stay perfect in region play. Sky View was without starter Hayden Howell, who was out due to illness.
“We played as a complete team tonight,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Seth Chambers came in and filled in nicely for us. We have the next man up mentality and played aggressive for four quarters. Proud of this team and how they bring it each night.”
Nine players scored for the Bobcats as they combined for seven 3-pointers and were 18 of 19 from the foul line. Sky View was up eight points after the first eight minutes and took a 40-27 lead into halftime. The Bobcats then outscored Bear River by 11 in the third quarter.
Logan Deal led four Bobcats in double-figure scoring with 16 points, scoring in every quarter. Joining Deal were Tanner Davis (14), Brooks Rigby (11) and Carter Davis (10). Kendrick Terrell came off the bench to score eight, hitting all four of his free throws.
The Bears were led by Gherig Marble and Kyver Jensen with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this story.
