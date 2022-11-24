Cache Valley teams are off to a good start when it comes to the 2022-23 boys basketball season.
Two teams were in action Wednesday and both picked up wins. That’s four victories out of five games as the season gets underway.
After beating 6A Granger on Tuesday, Logan followed that up with an afternoon win over 5A Tooele on a neutral court, 83-40. Mountain Crest opened its season Wednesday evening with an overtime win against 6A Clearfield, 57-55.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs got four points from Oliver Nethercott in the extra period and a bucket from Hunter Pugmire to beat the Falcons. Mountain Crest outscored Clearfield 6-4 in overtime.
“It was a big win for us,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “The kids played extremely hard. Everyone contributed.”
Indeed the Mustangs did. Four Mountain Crest players reached double figures in the contest and six scored. Joseph Hunsaker led the way with 14 points. He was joined in double-digit scoring by Nethercott (13), Ray Robins (12) and Pugmire (12).
“It was just a fun high school game,” Smith said. “I’m really proud of our guys playing together and making the right plays down the stretch. It was a total team effort.”
Pugmire got things started with eight points in the first quarter. Hunsaker then heated up with a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, including a four-point play as he had 10 points. Robins scored seven points in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs had seven shots from long range as Nethercott also had three treys. Mountain Crest made 8 of 14 free throws for the game, while Robins was 4 of 5.
Logan (2-0) got to play Tooele (0-2) at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies then got to stick around and watch the Jazz play the Detroit Pistons in the evening.
Statistics and details were not available for the latest Logan victory. The Buffaloes lost at Ridgeline on Tuesday, 83-73.
Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.
