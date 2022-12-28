HYRUM — It was the kind of nailbiter both local high school boys basketball teams were hoping for heading into region/district play.
Preston improved to 4-0 against teams from Utah with a come-from-behind 54-52 victory over Mountain Crest on Wednesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
The Indians (9-1) struggled mightily from the free throw line as they went 10 of 27, but made enough plays down the stretch to end the Mustangs' three-game winning streak. This was Preston's second thrilling win of the season as the other seven were by 11 points or more.
"It's was a good win," said Preston post player Tate Hess, whose team extended its winning streak to five. "We kind of had to come together. It was a close game, it was tight. We've got to make those free throws, but overall we came together as a team and we played tight D at the end of the game."
Indeed, the Indians were pesky and persistent on the defensive end and that's ultimately why they were able to prevail in a game that featured five ties and three lead changes in the fourth quarter. Preston also created a wealth of second-chance opportunities, which loomed large, especially on a night when the visitors were uncharacteristically bad from the charity stripe.
"I mean, we had our ups and our downs on defense, but at the end we clutched up and we played tight defense and didn't let their (best guys) get open 3s," Hess said. "That's what they feed off of. We stopped the 3-pointer and then we got good, clutch rebounds at the end of the game."
Conversely, it was a heartbreaker for the Mustangs, who have made considerable strides this season. Mountain Crest (5-5) has already won more games than it did the previous three seasons. The Mustangs have squared off against the Indians four times during the previous three seasons and Preston won all four games, including three by 21 points or more.
"Great game," MC head coach Chandler Smith said. "Another close one. Comes down to a rebound here, a free throw there. They outplayed us in a lot of areas that hurt us down the stretch. Really happy with our effort. Just gotta do a better job at executing the little things to win those close ones. Hats off to Preston. That's why they are such a great program. They make those tough plays down the stretch that is takes to win."
There was no blowout Wednesday, even though Preston scored on its first four possessions of the contest and raced out to a 9-2 lead. Mountain Crest gamely bounced back with first-quarter runs of 5-0 and 8-0 to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish until there was 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs took a 19-14 advantage into the second quarter, a 32-28 advantage into the half and a narrow 42-40 lead into the final eight minutes of action.
Hess, Preston's 6-foot-7 star post player, had his way against Mountain Crest at times in the first half, but the hosts did a great job of defending the senior in the first half. Hess scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the opening half.
However, the senior came through with four points in the fourth quarter to help his team rally. Wil Hamblin knocked down a 3-pointer — only Preston's second of the contest — to give the visitors a 51-50 advantage at the 1:59 mark of the quarter.
Mountain Crest pulled even at 52-52 on a tough shot in the lane by Joseph Hunsaker, who came through with a team-high 16 points, including 10 after halftime. Preston retook the lead for good on a free throw by Hess with 59 seconds remaining in the contest.
The Mustangs had two chances to tie or take the lead in the final possession of the game, but Hunsaker's contested 3-ball was off the mark, as was Trevis Leiser's putback attempt at the buzzer.
Oliver Nethercott netted all nine of his points in the first half for the Mustangs, who had eight different players contribute in the scoring column. Ray Robins, Hunter Pugmire and Kaden Hess chipped in with six points apiece for the hosts. Mountain Crest went 4 of 7 from the charity stripe, with all of those foul shots taking place in the second half.
Druw Jones and Cruz Harris finished with 10 points apiece for Preston, which had seven different players score. Jones was held to a pair of points in the opening half, but came through with a couple acrobatic and crafty buckets after halftime. Hamblin contributed with eight points for the Indians, while Cam Hobbs netted six. It was an off-shooting night for Hobbs, but was he difference maker on defense.
