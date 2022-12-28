Preston Mountain Crest Basketball

Mountain Crest’s Kaden Hess gets fouled by Preston’s Cruz Harris (4) as Cam Hobbs helps defend Wednesday night in Hyrum. Preston rallied for a 54-52 win.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

HYRUM — It was the kind of nailbiter both local high school boys basketball teams were hoping for heading into region/district play.

Preston improved to 4-0 against teams from Utah with a come-from-behind 54-52 victory over Mountain Crest on Wednesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.


