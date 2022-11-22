A pair of valley teams started the 2022-23 boys basketball season off on the right foot Tuesday.
A trio of teams were in action on opening night. Ridgeline outscored Tooele, 83-73, while Logan had a big second quarter in rolling by Granger on the road, 83-47. Green Canyon was outscored in every quarter at Syracuse in a 62-47 setback.
At Millville, the Riverhawks built a 10-point lead after the first quarter and never gave up the lead. The 5A Buffaloes did get within 37-31 at halftime, but the hosts did enough to keep the visitors at bay.
“I was really pleased with our effort and the way we shared the ball offensively,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “The boys did a good job following the game plan.”
Five Ridgeline players reached double figures with a sixth a point away. Jagger Francom led the way with 25 points, hitting one 3-pointer. Joining him in double-digit scoring was Luke Sorensen (13), Grady Workman (12), Carson Cox (11) and Cam Blotter (11). Zach Skinner had nine points.
The Riverhawks made three shots from long range, while Tooele stayed close by making 12 from beyond the arc.
“We definitely have work to do on the defensive end,” Day said. “We look forward to getting better.”
Ridgeline will also be working some at the foul line. The Riverhawks, who reached the semifinals of the 4A state tournament last year, got there a lot in the opener, but made 20 of 37 free throws.
At Granger, the Grizzlies were on pace to reach 100 points at the midway point of the game. Logan came out and scored 26 in the opening quarter and added 24 in the second to take a 50-22 lead into halftime.
“It was fun to play someone with a different jersey,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “The kids played very well together, especially in the second and third quarters.”
After holding the 6A Lancers to just five points in the second, they continued the tough defense in the third, allowing just eight. Logan took a 69-30 lead into the final quarter.
Eleven Grizzlies scored in the contest. Justin Anderson led the way with 25 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Jordan Child netted 14, while Jaden Argyle added 10. Logan made eight 3-pointers in the game, while Granger made five.
The Grizzlies don’t have much time to enjoy the win. Logan plays Tooele in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.
“The team is excited to see what we can create,” coach Argyle said.
At Syracuse, Green Canyon hung tough with the 6A Titans, but could just not get a breakthrough quarter. Syracuse turned a 18-13 lead after the first eight minutes into a 26-19 lead at the break.
“We lost to a good, experienced team,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “I know we are a better team than we showed tonight. Our overall toughness wasn’t what we expect in our program, but we will get there.”
The Wolves found themselves down 45-31 heading to the final quarter. They nearly played the Titans even in the fourth, getting outscored by a point.
Jared Anderson led Green Canyon with 17 points, making a pair of 3-pointers and hitting 5 of 7 from the foul line. He was the lone Wolf to reach double figures. Jaxon Drysdale and Kyran Hoffman added seven and six points, respectively.
“We have a good group of boys, and I believe we will learn a lot by playing a tough team like Syracuse,” Brown said. “The quicker we learn from our mistakes, the better we will be in the long run.”
