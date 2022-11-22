Support Local Journalism

A pair of valley teams started the 2022-23 boys basketball season off on the right foot Tuesday.

A trio of teams were in action on opening night. Ridgeline outscored Tooele, 83-73, while Logan had a big second quarter in rolling by Granger on the road, 83-47. Green Canyon was outscored in every quarter at Syracuse in a 62-47 setback.


