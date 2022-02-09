MILLVILLE — It’s fair to say it’s been a memorable two-day stretch for Ridgeline’s basketball programs.
The Lady Riverhawks clinched the Region 11 title outright with Tuesday’s decisive 61-34 victory over Mountain Crest, and the boys followed suite one day later.
Ridgeline scored on its first three possessions and never trailed on its way to a 68-51 win over Green Canyon in a pivotal Region 11 boys basketball game on Wednesday evening. In the process, the Riverhawks captured their third straight region championship and extended their winning streak to seven.
“It’s huge,” Ridgeline center Josh Jackman said. “The girls were able to get theirs and then we get ours now. It shows you how good Ridgeline basketball is, the girls and the boys. It’s awesome.”
Had the Wolves (12-9, 6-3 region) prevailed, they would have pulled into a first-place tie with the Riverhawks (16-5, 8-1) in the region standings with one game remaining. Ridgeline made sure that didn’t happen.
“For this group of guys, I couldn’t be prouder,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “All eight seniors were in a varsity practice as sophomores and they’ve won region championships all three years as varsity players. ... These kids, the coaching staff, everybody that’s kind of grinded through it, I mean, it’s been really fun and I’m really happy for these guys.”
“It was a pretty competitive first quarter as the Wolves only trailed by six points after the first eight minutes of action. However, the Riverhawks went on a 11-2 run in the second quarter, turning a 17-12 advantage into a commanding 28-14 one. Five different Ridgeline players scored during that game-defining stretch.
Ridgeline’s lead ballooned to 18 points late in the second quarter and 21 points early in the third. Jackman scored in the paint to give the hosts their largest advantage at 39-18.
To their credit, the Wolves did not throw in the white flag. Instead, the visitors scored seven straight points to pare their deficit to 41-28. The Wolves got as close as 52-40 early in the third quarter, but back-to-back Ridgeline 3-pointers by Jackman and Carson Cox essentially slammed the door.
The Wolves needed to knock down some shots from the perimeter in the early going to realistically have a shot at earning a series split with the Riverhawks, but that did not happen. Green Canyon didn’t make a 3-pointer until the third quarter. Conversely, Ridgeline buried five treys in the opening half.
“They’re great shooters,” Jackman said of Green Canyon. “Spence (Maughan), Brady (Smith), they’re really good, but, man, I think our defense did really well. I mean, that’s how we expect to defend.”
It was a defensive and all-around performance that garnered the praise of Day, whose team outscored Green Canyon 19-5 in the fourth quarter in last month’s 51-37 victory.
“It was a lot like (our) first game (against Green Canyon) defensively,” Day said. “I mean, we played that way defensively in the first game. We just didn’t make shots in the first game and they had good defensive pressure in the first game. And so tonight, it was awesome to see our guys execute at a high level and get shots at the rim that we wanted to get. ... And defensively, I thought we were just terrific. The job that Jake Smith and Strat Simmons did defensively on Spencer Maughan is incredible because he’s been playing lights out basketball.”
Day went on to praise the defensive performance of Will Booth, who guarded Jared Anderson and, at times, Brady Smith.
Peyton Knowles netted 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half for the Riverhawks, who got 15 points from Jackman, 11 from Kaden Cox, 10 off the bench from Carson Cox, and eight from Booth. Booth helped set the tone in the first quarter as he buried two 3-balls.
Smith matched Knowles with 16 points and, like his Ridgeline counterpart, 12 of those came after halftime. Tanner Tye chipped in with 10 points for the Wolves, who got seven points apiece from Maughan, Anderson and Dallas Day.
OTHER REGION GAMES
In the other two region games, the home teams were triumphant. Sky View handled Mountain Crest, 61-46, while Logan had a big second half to beat Bear River, 64-47.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (13-7, 5-4) outscored the Mustangs (3-17, 2-7) in every quarter, but it was close at halftime as Sky View took a 29-25 lead into the break. The Bobcats were able to double up the Mustangs in the third, 16-8, to get some breathing room.
“I felt like we played pretty good tonight,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We executed a lot better offensively. We’ve just got to clean up the silly turnovers that lead to easy buckets for the opponents. Overall, I’m really happy with our effort. A few more shots fall and we’re right there.”
Sky View had nine players score in the contest. Logan Deal led the way with 18 points, while Braden Alder netted 13. Hayden Howell added eight points.
"I'm happy for the kids, they played a great game tonight," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "The seniors all contributed and played a big part in our win. Taten Merrill played very well for us off the bench. Jordan Yonk hit a big three to take us into halftime."
Mountain Crest was led by Preston Lofthouse with 14 points. Joseph Hunsaker and Oliver Nethercott joined Lofthouse in double digits with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
At Logan, The Grizzlies (8-13, 4-5) were in a battle in the first half with the Bears (6-14, 2-7). In fact, the game went into halftime knotted at 30-30.
“It was a back and forth through the first half,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “Both teams played hard. I was really proud of the defense in the second half. They did a great job of getting in front of drives and making Bear River take tough shots. We also were a little more patient on offense and found ourselves really good looks. Great job by the kids adjusting on the fly.”
The Grizzlies were able to outscore the Bears 19-7 in the third to break the close game open.
Will Jensen led Logan with 17 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers, as did Justin Anderson, who finished with 14 points. Gage Jenson and Jaelin Hoth added 11 and 8 points, respectively.
Kyver Jensen led Bear River with 16 points.
———
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this story.