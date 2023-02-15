With the regular season winding down in boys basketball, teams are trying to position themselves for good seedings for the upcoming state tournament.
Region 11 teams squared off Wednesday night in the second-to-last outing of the season before state.
Sky View had already cut down the nets last Friday after wrapping up the region title. The Bobcats had no let down at Green Canyon, cruising to a 72-41 win to stay perfect in league action. In other region games, Ridgeline took care of Mountain Crest, 63-42, and Logan rallied in the second half to beat Bear River, 56-46.
At North Logan, the Bobcats (19-2, 9-0 region) outscored the Wolves (4-16, 1-8) in each of the first three quarters to build a 60-24 lead.
“The kids played a complete four quarters on defense,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “It was a fun game for our team. We had a lot of guys sharing the ball tonight. Hayden Howell was the ultimate team player tonight, defending, rebounding and dishing out several assists.”
Tanner Davis, Carter Davis and Logan Deal led Sky View with 16 points each. Tanner Davis had nine of his points in the first quarter. Brooks Rigby added 14 points.
There were 10 different Wolves who scored as the hosts made eight 3-pointers in the game. Boston Harmon led the team with nine points, hitting a trio of long-range shots. Mitch Larson netted eight points.
“Sky View is a great team and they showed it tonight,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “We had had some of our younger guys that had to step up and play. We have a very resilient group of boys that have battled through some adversity and we will keep sticking together and fighting.”
At Millville, the Riverhawks (16-4, 7-2) recovered from a tough loss to Sky View last week and outscored the Mustangs (7-14, 1-8) in every quarter.
“Really happy with the way our boys bounced back tonight after a tough loss on Friday,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “We really guarded on the defensive end, led by Grady Workman. Offensively, we were really boosted by Kreyton Jenks in the second half, and he shot the ball in the way we know he is capable. Excited for Senior Night on Friday.”
The Riverhawks were led by Kreyton Jenks with 19 points as he scored 17 of those in the second half. Luke Sorenson added 13 points, and Carson Cox chipped in 11.
The Mustangs were led by Ray Robins with 16 points. Hunter Pugmire added eight.
“Disappointing night,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “Ridgeline got off to a good start, and we didn’t. It’s hard to pull a plow and try and dig out of a hole against a good team like Ridgeline. Can’t say enough good things about Ray and his performance. A real gutsy performance by Ray. We just got to find a way to rally together. We’re not talented enough to beat teams with one guy, let alone a team like Ridgeline.”
At Logan, the Grizzlies (14-8, 6-3) battled with the Bears (12-9, 3-6) in the first half and found themselves down at halftime, 26-25, on Senior Night at Grizzly Den.
“During the third quarter the boys played very well today,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “Our seniors made sure we got a win tonight. Justin Anderson put together a great run on offense. It was a good Grizzly team win.”
Logan certainly came out strong in the third, winning the period by 10 points, 14-4. The hosts were able to maintain the lead the rest of the way.
Justin Anderson led Logan with a game-high 21 points, scoring nine in the opening quarter and eight in the fourth. He was 12 of 15 from the foul line, as the Grizzlies were 17 of 24 from the stripe as a team. Jordan Child netted 14 points, and Jalen Argyle added nine points.
The Bears were led by Owen Olsen with 12 points. Gherig Marble chipped in nine points.
