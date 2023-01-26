SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life.
As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Lundhal has longed since he was a little kid for the opportunity to play high school basketball. But due to his physical disabilities, which require him to use a walker, he has been unable to play for the school team.
On Thursday night, however, he finally got his chance.
In Sky View’s home game against Mountain Crest, Lundhal started at guard for the Bobcats in an untimed sequence prior to the game. In front of a packed gym that included friends and family, he secured the pass from his teammate, senior Logan Deal, and ran towards the basket.
For most people, a first shot in a varsity game would be enough to evoke some nerves. But for someone who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant and spending hours in the gym refining his game, Lundhal wasn’t worried.
His mid range jumper, banked off the bottom of the backboard and into the net for the opening bucket. He hit another bucket the next possession, and and walked off the court an efficient 2 of 3 from the field for four points, receiving a standing ovation from both teams and the attendees.
Lundhal’s efforts galvanized the Bobcats, who started strong against the Mustangs and led wire to wire en route to a 67-53 win to stay undefeated in Region 11 play.
“It was amazing,” Lundhal said. “I just love playing basketball. I watch it every day. I just come and practice with these guys. It's just so fun. They said ‘You're gonna play.’ I’ve always wanted to play in a high school game. So that was fun for me to go in because it’s been my dream since I was little.”
Lundhal’s teammates and coaching staff knew they wanted to give him the in-game experience, it was just a matter of when. After Sky View’s win over Green Canyon on Tuesday evening, the team announced in the locker that he’d get to play.
“I’d known that he'd wanted to play all along,” Sky View head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “He's been with us for four years, he always brings a smile to everyone's face. And I could ask him to do anything and he would do whatever he could to accomplish it. He runs the clock for us every day. He runs the music in practice, and he's just always there. It’s his highlight, but it's also our highlight. And so it’s nice to give him a little bit of recognition for the things that he's done for us the last four years.”
Fellow team manager Jackson Howell, who is the brother of senior guard Hayden Howell, was also slated to play. Howell had dozens of family and friends in attendance but, according to Hillyard, was unable to go.
“There was nobody that shoots more baskets than Jack,” Hillyard said. “His opportunity will come.”
Mountain Crest head coach Chandler Smith was in full support of the special night. He even offered to let Jack get some recognition when the two teams play in Hyrum later this season.
Lundhal was disappointed his fellow manager could not play, and said one of his buckets was “for Jack.” Howell’s absence, though, didn’t take away from Lundhal’s memorable night.
“It is pretty exciting to watch him go out there and do what he's always talked about doing,” said Eric Lundhal, Dillon’s father. “We've been talking about playing Sky View basketball since he was a freshman.”
“It's very rewarding,” added his mother, Erica Lundhal. “He's dedicated all of his high school to doing this, being the manager, doing the best he can and I don't think he ever thought that he'd be able to play in a real game. Everything he dreamed of.”
From watching Lundhal throughout Thursday night’s game, there’s no doubt he’s adored by his peers. After checking out of the game, one teammate infectiously nudged him as they exchanged a few quips. During halftime, he went around the gym greeting friends and family who came to watch him. Post game, the entire team posed at mid court with Lundahl for a photo.
“Dillon’s an awesome kid, he always brings a ton of energy,” Deal said. And he's been doing it for four years now, ever since I was a freshman. I've always been close with Dillon, I mean I Iove the kid to death. He’s such a funny kid, he worked so hard, and I just can’t say enough good things about him.
“It’s an emotional day for sure. I'm just so happy for him. He gave us a bunch of energy, I mean, we were just so excited. And you can tell by the way we opened up that game, we started off really hot.”
It’s been a special season for Sky View (15-2, 5-0 region). Favorites in Region 11 and ranked first in the 4A RPI, the Bobcats are razor focused and are expected by many to win the state championship. Dillon had undoubtedly aided the success, providing motivation from the sidelines and adding to the team chemistry.
“We're always hanging out, We're always having a good time,” Lundhal said. “So it's good to hang out and play with my brothers. So thanks to all the players and coaches. It was just fun to hang out and just get to get a couple shots during the game.”
“He's always with us everywhere we go,” junior guard Tanner Davis said. “He’s a part of the team.”
For both Lundahl and his parents, both of whom emphasized their gratitude to the team and school for the experience, a chance for him to play in the game was a proper way to commemorate his high school career.
Knocking down the first shot made it even sweeter.
“I had a lot of confidence, Lundhal said. “I just knew I was gonna make it.”
“I knew he's gonna make that shot,” Davis added. “Of course Dillon’s gonna make that shot, he doesn’t miss.”
