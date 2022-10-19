Coming into the Region 11 boys cross country championship, there was a clear-cut favorite for individual honors.
Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston has had a senior season to remember. Wednesday was no different at the Steve and Dona Reeder Course at Utah State University. The Bobcat took charge early and continuously pulled away from the rest of the runners on a sunny and pleasant day.
“The plan was to keep the pace I had planned on and do my own thing,” said Crookston, who did finish first. “... Now we have state. I want to get top three, so if I can hold a pace similar to this, I might be able to stick with the top runners and have a good time.”
The senior was running against the clock most of the 5K race. Crookston, who was the region champ a year ago and took 10th at state, was trying to break the 16-minute mark and nearly accomplished the feat. He crossed in 16 minutes, 6.7 seconds.
“It was rough, the upper loop on that uphill with that 300-meter stretch was rough both times,” Crookston said. “... The course seemed to be a little longer than me being able to do it in under 16 minutes.”
Mountain Crest’s Hyrum Staffanson was 40 seconds behind in second place. The senior was close to Crookston early on, but couldn’t match the acceleration the second half of the race.
“I was hoping to be able to run a little bit faster, but honestly, I was happy with what I did,” Staffanson said. “I knew Isaiah was going to take it out fast like he always does. Last year I followed Isaiah and then died. I didn’t want to do that. My goal was to keep him somewhat close. ... I feel like I ended region on a high note, next to Isaiah, so that is awesome.”
While Crookston was running away from the field, the thrilling finish between Bear River and Logan for the team title was building. Both squads have had success during the 2022 season.
“Our plan was to start a little slower and pack run,” said Grizzly Jacob Anderson, who finished third in 16:55. “We figured that would be a better move. I think our start was good. I’m happy with that. Every race I’ve got out pretty hard and I figured I would start out a little slower and see how things work. It worked out for me.”
The Logan senior made a move when the course turned to grass for a section about halfway through the course. It worked out as he had his best finish at the region meet in his high school career.
Anderson was followed by teammate Trey Davidson in fourth (17:00), who edged Bear River’s David Bourgeous by a whisker, which is a tenth of a second. While two Grizzlies had crossed — the top five runners count toward the team score — Bourgeous led a pack of four Bears in Braxton Craven (17:07), Ryan Pace (17:10) and Bryan Hamson (17:11).
“We knew it would be close and we had a tight spread from our first runner to our sixth runner (39 seconds), so that was the whole goal to just try to pack run and feed off each other,” BR head coach Benjamin Wynn said. “We did that perfectly. ... It was a great performance by all of them.”
The four Bears were followed by a pair of Grizzlies to round out the top 10 finishers. Christian Smith was ninth (17:14) and Tyler Ward was 10th (17:16). With four runners in, Bear River and Logan was tied at 26 points.
Ren Hunter crossed in 12th (17:17) for the Bears. The fifth Grizzly was 19 seconds behind Hunter. Bear River was able to celebrate their second straight region title.
“Isaiah and Hyrum ran great races, but what we were focused on was those places from third to 11th,” Wynn said. “The boys ran a really smart race. We didn’t start that fast, but just worked our way up.”
Bear River finished with 38 points to Logan’s 42. The Grizzlies were so close to a title.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to beat Bear River,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of great guys on our team and some guys have made great improvement. We knew we could contend. Even though we didn’t take it, I’m still really proud of these guys. This is always going to be a special season for us.”
Sky View was third at 78, followed by Ridgeline (95), Mountain Crest (121) and Green Canyon (137).
“We did pretty good as a team, so that was cool,” Crookston said. “We have been pretty consistent.”
The top Riverhawk runner was freshman Mason Olsen in 11th place (17:17). Green Canyon was also led by a freshman in Caleb Campbell in 14th place (17:25).
Next up is the state championships, which will be held at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City next Tuesday. The 4A boys are slotted to run at 4 p.m.
Bear River’s Braxley Hale won the JV race by less than three seconds, clocking in at 17:55 and holding off Sky View’s Easton Haskell. The Bobcats won the JV team title by the narrowest of margins against Bear River, 33 to 34.
