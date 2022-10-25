SALT LAKE CITY — After feeling they let the Region 11 title slip away last week, the Grizzlies were determined to run well Tuesday at the 4A Boys State Cross Country Championships that were held at the Regional Athletic Complex.
Logan did just that.
The Grizzlies were the top finisher from Region 11, taking sixth place with 182 points and beating rival Bear River by 21 points. The Bears were in seventh at 203.
“I feel like the last few years we haven’t come into state with a lot of momentum but this year we definitely did,” Logan junior Trey Davidson said. “It is definitely redeeming to beat Bear River because we lost to them at region.
“We really wanted to go out and do what was best for the team, so we could get the best spot that we could,” Logan senior Jacob Anderson said. “... It felt good to beat Bear River at state.”
The Region 10 teams once again dominated. Desert Hills, who finished second last year, was the top team with 38 points. The Thunder had three individuals in the top six and their five runners that count toward the team score were in the top 14.
Snow Canyon was second at 58, while defending champion Cedar was third at 61. Pine View (88) and Crimson Cliffs (125) rounded out the top five.
“I had to pick if I was going to go with the fast pack or go in the middle, because there are some super fast runners from down south,” Davidson said. “I kind of chose the middle, and I felt solid the whole race and finished strong.”
After Logan and Bear River, it was Sky View in eighth at 210, followed by Hurricane (229), Mountain Crest (299), Ridgeline (304), Green Canyon (323) and Dixie (379).
Trey Despain of Pine View was the individual winner in 15 minutes, 26.3 seconds. The senior was fourth in 2021, and ran at the front for the entire race, pulling away halfway through the race to win by 13 seconds over Snow Canyon’s James Butterfield (15:39). Desert Hills’ Kaden McKinley was third (15:49).
“I was able to hold on at the end and pass two people,” said Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston, who was the top finisher from Region 11. “I was hurting.”
The Bobcat senior crossed in ninth with a time of 16:01. That time would have been fourth last year. Crookston took 10th in 2021. He was nine seconds faster on Tuesday.
“It was a satisfying race,” Crookston said. “It may not have been the place that I wanted, but the race as a whole was very satisfying. It hurt, but that’s good, right?”
“I’m really happy with his race,” SV head coach John Womack said. “He gave it all he had, and that’s all you can ask. ... He has been consistent all season. He is a poster child for consistency. He has set an example for the program.”
The boys race started off somewhat slow as the main pack stayed together for about a mile of the 5K course. Despain then picked up the pace.
Crookston ran near the front most of the race. He was second more than halfway through the course. He started getting passed over the last mile.
“It seemed like the two teams, Desert Hills and Snow Canyon, were bunched up at the front and trying to control the race at the start,” Crookston said. “... Right at the mile mark I heard some of the guys say this is when to go, so I thought, okay, I will go too. I tried to be with the first guy the whole time. We were going at a 4:55 pace for a good chunk of time. I let him go.”
Hoping for a better finish than ninth going in, Crookston was still happy with how his final cross country race went.
“I ran out of gas a little bit, but according to my time, I was pretty consistent with a 5:09 pace,” Crookston said. “I’m happy with that. That’s pretty good.”
It has been a banner year for the Bobcat as he repeated as the Region 11 champion and has been solid all season.
“He has gotten better every year,” Womack said. “He has been awesome and is one of the hardest workers. I don’t claim any credit for what Isaiah has done, because he is a hard worker. He is always there with the right attitude.”
Davidson was the next runner from Region 11 to finish, just nipping his teammate at the line. The junior was 20th (16:36), while Anderson was 21st (16:37). Davidson was 41st last year.
“Trey just barely got me,” said Anderson, who was 34th last year. “I’m happy I got to finish with Trey. I’m graduating but he is going to have a great year next year. These guys are going to be special.”
Bear River’s David Bourgeous was 29th (16:55).
Logan’s third runner to cross was freshman Tyler Ward (32nd, 17:04), while Chrisitan Smith (38th, 17:13) was next.
“The plan is to keep improving,” Davidson said. “It’s going to be good and we are excited for the future.”
Hyrum Staffanson was the top Mountain Crest runner (34th, 17:09) just ahead of freshman Gage Schmid (45th, 17:24).
Ridgeline was led by Carson Snyder (36th, 17:11).
