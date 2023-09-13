WELLSVILLE — There was not the euphoric celebration this year by the Grizzly boys cross country team.
After breaking a nearly two-decade long drought in 2022 at the annual Cache-Box meet, this year’s team is getting used to having some success. It was more of a been there, done that response. But a storm was also rolling in, so there was no awards ceremony to give the Logan boys a chance to whoop it up properly.
The Grizzlies were able to put three boys among the top seven finishers Wednesday at the American West Heritage Center as clouds rolled in and the wind picked up. Still, it takes five for a team score, so the fourth and fifth finishers were critical.
“This team has a lot of heart and soul,” Logan coach Emily DePriest said. “We talked yesterday about the competition and knew it was going to be a dog fight. We came into it ready for the dog fight, ready to compete. I made sure to stress that every person mattered, every point mattered.”
The fourth and fifth runners were able to finish well enough for the Grizzlies to repeat as Cache-Box champions with a team score of 51. Preston was second at 64.
“The four and five runners were huge,” DePriest said.
Rounding out the field for the boys was Bear River in third at 91, followed by Box Elder (96), Sky View (110), Green Canyon (129), Ridgeline (143) and Mountain Crest (223).
Lightening in the distance sent everyone for cover and canceled a middle school race that was supposed to wrap up the day.
Trey Davidson ran at the front the entire race. The Grizzly senior was back and forth with a Box Elder harrier through more than two miles. A third Bee, however, ended up stealing the gold with a strong finish. Zenock Larsen, a junior, made a move up the last hill and was able to hold off a late charging Davidson.
“I stayed positive the whole race and tried to keep up with the front runners,” said Larsen, who crossed in 16 minutes, 57 seconds. “At the very end, I just gave it all I had. ... I felt dead at the end, but I knew it would be worth, so I gave it my all. ... I’ve always wanted to win a big race like this.”
Davidson had to settle for second individually with a time of 16:58. The other Box Elder runner, Adin Droubay was third in 16:59 in a wild finish.
“I knew the Box Elder guys were fast, but we haven’ seen them much,” Davidson said. “I had heard things, so I kind of knew what to expect. ... The plan for me was to set the tone for the race. I know that we are the defending champs.”
Davidson pushed the pace throughout. He has felt that some races during his senior year so far has not gone like he had hoped.
“I wanted to take control of my own destiny today,” Davidson said. “He (Larsen) is a great hill runner. I tried to reset my cadence on the flat and get ahead. ... He (Larsen) took his opportunity.”
Davidson found himself in third as they made the turn for the finish. He was able to overtake one Bee, but not both.
“I was hurting, but I had to think he was hurting just as much as me,” Davidson said.
Logan had three runners in the top seven and four in the top 13. Tyler Ward was fourth, crossing in 17:03. Christian Needham was seventh in 17:22, and Christian Smith was 13th in 17:44.
“Christian Needham had an amazing race and has been really strong with a good mindset and I love that,” DePriest said. “Christian Smith has been working on his mindset and always performs well and always shows up and is a competitor. Jacob Lorimer is a freshman and was our fifth guy. He has really grown. Joshua Sharp also ran well and Daniel Bradford has been dealing with some injuries.”
While the Bees had two of the top three individual finishers, their third runner was 21st. Meanwhile, Preston ran well as a pack with six runners finishing among the top 20. Ty Robertson led the way, taking sixth in 17:20. Samuel Visser was eighth, crossing in 17:23.
“The boys have improved a lot this year,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “We were right up there. Last year we were kind of the middle of the pack in all the races, but this year they are committed. They are working hard and doing some good things. The pack is getting tighter and hopefully we can surprise later in the year.”
While the Indians did run well as a pack, Logan had enough higher finishers to take the team trophy for the second time in as many years.
“We have to be happy with the result,” Davidson said. “We want to keep working and want to be the champions at the end (region). This is a preview for region.”
In the JV race, Sky View was triumphant with 47 points. Green Canyon edged Bear River, 61 to 64. Bryce Mecham of Box Elder was the winner in 18:52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.