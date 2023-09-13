logan boys cross country

Logan’s Trey Davidson competes in the Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday at the American West Heritage Center.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

WELLSVILLE — There was not the euphoric celebration this year by the Grizzly boys cross country team.

After breaking a nearly two-decade long drought in 2022 at the annual Cache-Box meet, this year’s team is getting used to having some success. It was more of a been there, done that response. But a storm was also rolling in, so there was no awards ceremony to give the Logan boys a chance to whoop it up properly.


