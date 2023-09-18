Well, it’s not going to be a cake walk to the Region 11 boys golf title for Green Canyon.
It was shaping up that way, and the Wolves still have a lead with one regular season tournament to go, but Monday proved how tight the competition is. It also proved anything can happen in golf.
In the second and final tournament this season at the Logan River Golf Course, the top four teams were separated by just seven strokes. In fact, the two at the bottom weren’t that far behind and were within a stroke of each other.
“I think with Green Canyon and Sky View having some young golfers, this region is going to be very competitive for the next few years,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said.
The defending region champion Riverhawks certainly came to play on Monday. Six athletes finished in the 70’s and were among the top 12 individual scores. Only the top four count toward the team score. Ridgeline finished with a score of 304 to edge Sky View at 307. Green Canyon was just a shot back at 308, and Logan was at 311 in fourth.
“When we started this year, we knew we didn’t have a lot of varsity experience,” Lindley said. “We just haven’t put a good round together with all of the boys. A couple of them would have good scores and a couple bad scores. Today is the first day we have had that many in the 70s. I think we are peaking at the right time.”
Rounding out the field was Bear River (324) and Mountain Crest (325). Every school had a player make the top 12.
Logan’s Gabe Taylor was the medalist with a 1-under-par round of 70. It was the best round by the junior in a tournament and tied his best-ever score. Punching out and making a 45-foot par putt on No. 12 was certainly a highlight, but not the only one.
“I was playing really good and putted really good on 11, 12 and 13,” Taylor said. “Those holes got me going.”
His day started with finding the sand on No. 18 — the hole he started on Monday — but then sinking a birdie putt. He followed that up with bouncing a ball off a tree but still getting a birdie on No. 1.
“It was definitely my day today,” Taylor said. “... Putting definitely got me this score.”
Taylor has been pretty consistent all season for the Grizzlies, but came up big on Monday. He had five birdies during his round and improved by nine strokes from a week ago when the River hosted the region.
“This season has been good, but I’ve had some high scores so this feels good to finally get a low score,” Taylor said. “Today was fun.”
But the story of the day has to be the perseverance of Ridgeline senior Wyatt Leishman. This is his first year competing on the team, but not for a lack of trying. The former team manager has been a member of the varsity team this season.
“I went from being on the practice team and missing the team freshman year to missing the team by two strokes sophomore year to missing the team by one stroke junior year,” Leishman said. “I made the team this year and was very happy I did.
“My parents taught me never to quit, so I just thought I will try it until I can’t try it any more.”
But he made it this year and Monday made the best of his opportunity with a 4-over-par 75 to lead the Riverhawks. It was his best score ever by eight strokes. So, what was working?
“All of it, from the tee shot to the putting,” Leishman said. “Everything was going in. ... It feels good to finally be in the 70s.”
Like Taylor, Leishman had back-to-back holes that will be remembered for a long time and on the same holes. He holed out from 130 yards on his third hole of the day for an eagle on No. 18. He went to No. 1 and chipped in for a birdie.
“I thought, man, I just got to keep it rolling,” Leishman said. “I thought, it’s going to be a good day. And I just kept playing. I was whistling a song and just kept playing good. ... I have never sniffed that (75) before.”
There was a double bogey and even a triple bogey during his round, but the eagle and two birdies helped him have a career round. He finished off his round with a birdie on 15.
Joining Leishman in the 70’s were Preston Brenchley and Griff Simmons who tied for sixth with 76s, Tyler Jackman and Cash Dickson who tied for ninth with 77s, and Rigdon Dyer who tied for 12th with a 78.
“It feels good to finally get a win, a solid win,” Leishman said. “... Our coach Sam was telling us it was crunch time. I think our whole team listened and took the dub.”
The Bobcats were once again led by Miles Cromwell. He tied for second with a 2-over-par 73. Gavin Krambule tied for ninth at 77, while Simon Johnson tied for 12th with a 78.
Andrew Bassett led the Wolves with a 73 to tie Cromwell for second. Sam Ballingham and Logan Drysdale both carded 78s to tie for 12th.
Taylor was the lone Grizzly among the top individuals.
“State is top 16, and we are 18, so we need to do well the rest of the tournaments,” Taylor said. “Pressure helps me, so I try and use it to do well.”
Bear River was led by Maverick Sorensen with a 76, tying for sixth.
Mountain Crest’s Stockton Archibald led the team with a 75 to tie for fourth.
With the win, the Riverhawks inched closer to possibly making it to state. Only the region champions get in and the rest of the field — 12 more teams — will be decided by a point system. Ridgeline and Sky View were in, but barely, while Logan was just out in the most recent standings.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Lindley said. “It’s going to be really tight. We are looking forward to it.”
Next week the action will head to the Logan Country Club for the final regular season tournament..
