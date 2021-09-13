Some of the best scores of the season were posted Monday at Logan River Golf Course as the Region 11 boys got together for another outing.
In fact, if a player didn’t shoot a 77 or better, they didn’t place among the top 12 that earn points toward all-region accolades at the end of the season. A pair of Riverhawks carded below-par rounds and every school had at least a boy post their best score of the season.
“Everyone was scoring well today,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley. “That’s fun to see.”
But it was the Riverhawks that tightened their grip on first place. With Beckham Johansen and Zack Skinner firing 3-under-par rounds of 68 to tie for medalist honors, Ridgeline once again finished atop the team standings as well.
“We have been coming together as a team,” said Johansen, who had five birdies during his round. “When you have two more kids shoot in the 70s, that’s nice and helps a lot.”
The Riverhawks had four players finish among the top 10, as did the Bobcats who had their best outing of the year as well. Ridgeline finished with a school record 288 team score, followed closely by Sky View with a 293.
“Sky View and Green Canyon have really been coming on,” Lindley said. “It was good to see my boys come out and play well. Zack and Beckham are good friends, but also competitive. I love to have competitive kids.”
Johansen echoed what his coach said.
“We are competitive, but at the end of the day we are pretty good friends,” Johansen said.
Rounding out the team scores were Green Canyon in third at 307, followed by Logan (312), Mountain Crest (340) and Bear River (345). Every school had a player turn in a score in the 70’s.
“The Bobcats had a good day,” SV head coach Eric Kleven said.
Leading the way was Dillan Karren. The sophomore set a new personal record for the best round of his life on any course. He carded a 1-under-par 70 to place third individually.
“I started off hot, but then had a blow-up hole, but I kept it together pretty good.,” Karren said. “I tried to stay calm, cool and collected. It was a good round.”
After two birdies to start his round, Karren suffered through a triple-bogey on No. 17. But like he stated, was able to recover and did so quickly with back-to-back birdies to get back under par.
“I putted the ball really well today,” said Karren, who had five birdies on the day. “The greens were rolling good. I trusted my line. I didn’t have to get up and down a lot. I hit a lot of greens. It was an all-around good day.”
Indeed. When you can set a personal record, that is certainly a good day.
The Bobcats as a team had a great day as well as Hayden Howell carded a 1-over 72 to place fifth, while Braden Alder took seventh with a 74 and Ethan McKay tied for 10th with a 77.
“We’re trending for sure,” Karren said. “We have a lot of talent, and I don’t think we have used all of it. We haven’t all played great together the same week. We played really good today, but Ridgeline played out of their minds.”
Johansen used some good wedge shots to help him with his first-place tying round. The junior, who started his round with a par on No. 18, had five birdies on the day.
“It started OK and I had some nice wedge shots and made some putts,” Johansen said. “... Everyone played good today. It was cool.”
Skinner matched his teammate with five birdies, but said he “made a few mistakes” during his round. The junior had hoped to go a little lower.
Leading the way for the Wolves was Sam Ballingham. The freshman was fourth with an even-par round of 71. Oliver Adams tied for 10th with a 77.
The host Grizzlies were led by Porter Seamons with a 2-over-par 73 as he finished sixth. Ty Anderson tied for eighth with a 75.
Colton Moser had a 79 to post the best score for the Mustangs, who played considerably better as a team.
Bear River was led by Padin Hartfiel with a 79.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Several valley teams were in action over the weekend and, for the most part, had a lot of success.
Ridgeline hosted a tournament and went 5-1 over the two days. On Friday, matches were best-of-three, while on Saturday it was best-of-five. The Riverhawks (12-5) beat Layton (2-0), Tooele (2-0) and Logan (2-0) on Friday. In action Saturday, the hosts beat Cedar Valley (3-0), then lost to Fremont (3-1) and bounced back to beat Layton (3-1) to end the tournament.
Mountain Crest traveled to Millville for the two-day event. The Mustangs (11-7) won their first five matches. They beat Murray (2-1), Cedar Valley (2-0), Hillcrest (2-1), Bonneville (3-0) and Layton (3-0). In their final match of the tournament, they fell to Fremont, 3-1.
Logan also played in the Ridgeline tournament. The Grizzlies (2-13) had just three scores reported as they lost to the hosts as already mentioned and dropped matches to Layton (2-0) and Hillcrest (3-1).
West Side started the weekend with a tri-match sweep in Dayton. The Pirates (14-3) had no problem with Altamont, winning in three 25-19, 25-14, 25-17. In the nightcap, West Side went five against Grace, but was able to pull it out, 25-20, 15-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-8.
On Saturday, the Pirates traveled north to play in the West Jefferson tournament. West Side went undefeated in pool play, and then proceeded to beat the host, Ririe and finally North Fremont in the title match in straight sets.
“It was a victorious weekend for West Side,” Pirates head coach Melinda Royer said.