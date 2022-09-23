Early on it looked like Ridgeline may be challenged for the Region 11 boys golf title this fall.
That doesn’t seem to be the case any longer. Sure, there is still the region championship next week which carries double the points as two 18-hole rounds are held, but the Riverhawks pretty much just need to show and record scores on Monday and Tuesday.
However, that is not the approach Ridgeline will be taking as it looks to capture another region title in the sport.
“It’s been a good region all year, we’ve just been so deep with all these seniors,” Riverhawk head coach Sam Lindley said after the final regular season tournament Thursday. “It’s a good day and sad day for the coach because I’ve had most of these seniors for four years and they have contributed a lot of points and helped us win that state championship last year.”
The region got together at the Logan Golf & Country Club for the final outing of the regular season. Ridgeline had five players finish among the top 11 individually and cruised to another win with a team total of 295.
“I hope I can make this a habit, that would be nice,” said Riverhawk senior Beckham Johansen, who for the second time this week was the medalist. “I like talking with you so much, I figured I would go play well today.”
Johansen led Ridgeline with a 1-under-par 70 to win by three strokes. While his father is the pro at the Country Club, Johansen said he likes playing all the courses in the valley.
“I’m fortunate to be able to go play Birch Creek and Logan River a lot, so it’s not a big difference for me to play the other courses,” Johansen said. “It’s still fun to play and finish the regular season up here (at the Country Club).”
Sky View and Green Canyon are battling for second and on Thursday tied for second with team scores of 307. Next week will decide who is runner-up to Ridgeline.
“We need to come in and do some work over the weekend,” said Bobcat senior Hayden Howell, who carded a 74 to take third. “We need to play some practice rounds and get ready for next week.”
Rounding out the team scores were Logan (336), Mountain Crest (357) and Bear River (360).
With Johansen heating up this week, that means trouble for the rest of the region. Zach Skinner, who leads the individual season standings, has been consistent throughout for the Riverhawks this fall. Skinner carded a 2-over-par 73 at the Country Club to take second on Thursday.
“Zach is great every week and we have had one or two young guys help us win,” Johansen said. “We just need to keep trusting the process and get ready for next week and state.”
Ridgeline honored seven seniors after the round Thursday. Five Riverhawks were among the top 11 as Kyler Jones and Griff Simmons tied for fifth with rounds of 76. Tyler Jackman tied for 11th with a 78.
“Beckham is peaking at the right time,” Lindley said. “He has that look in his face and is ready to go.”
Johansen started his round on No. 17. He was 3-under after eight holes.
“It was a confidence booster to have a start like that,” Johansen said. “It also helps when you have a bad hole. … It was kind of a boring round, nothing crazy, but boring rounds are good.”
That bad hole came on No. 8, where he recorded a double bogey. However, right after that hole two friends showed up, Gabe Watson and Porter Dye, which helped spark him to finish strong. He had four birdies for his round.
“I started playing better after my friends showed up,” Johansen said. “It was nice to see them.”
Teammates joining Howell in the top 12 Thursday were EJ Miller, who tied for fifth with a 76, and Dillan Karren, who tied for 11th with a 78. Karren is getting back to form after a motorcycle accident a few weeks ago.
“We all have just got to get prepared and do our best,” Howell said.
Howell enjoyed playing with Skinner and Ballingham on Thursday. He felt like his approach shots were working and could have gone lower had some putts dropped.
“It was fun to play with a group that we all were close in scores,” Howell said. “It was a fun competition. It’s always fun playing against the state champion (Skinner) and going back and forth.”
Isaac Fillimoehala led the Wolves with a 75, placing fourth. The junior was joined among the top finishers by teammates Sam Ballingham, who tied for fifth with a 76, and Luke Westwood, who was 10th with a 77.
“Next week is going to be fun,” Fillimoehala said. “Green Canyon has been playing better, and Sky View just got a good player back in Dillan Karren. It will be fun Monday and Tuesday.”
Fillimoehala called his round “gritty.”
“I wasn’t hitting the ball how I wanted to, but my putting was insane today,” Fillimoehala said.”I had well under 30 putts for the round. It was a good and fun round.”
While doing well next week at the region finale is a goal, the ultimate is doing well the following week at state.
“We do want to go play well at state and place,” Fillimoehala said. “I would like to play well and place at state.”
Logan was led by sophomore Gabe Taylor with a 76 as he tied for fifth. Matt Baldwin paced Mountain Crest with a 86. Bear River was led by Ryker Bennett with an 83.
Region will be held at The Barn Golf Course in North Ogden on Monday and then conclude on Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City.