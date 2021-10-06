SMITHFIELD — Nothing like having your best round of golf at the state tournament.
Ridgeline’s Zach Skinner started well, made it to the turn in good shape and finished with an impressive back nine Wednesday afternoon during the first round of the 4A Boys High School State Golf Championship. The junior certainly set the bar high — or low in this instance — for golfers to go after him on the second and final round of the state tournament on Thursday. He carded a 7-under-par 65 to take a 6-stroke lead.
“I beat my best score out here by three,” Skinner said. “I played a good round.”
Birch Creek Golf Course is hosting the two-day event, which saw 13 teams made of six golfers each compete. The top eight advanced to the second day, where a state champion will be crowned. Actually, nine schools made it to Thursday as there was a tie for the final spot.
Two-time defending state champion Crimson Cliffs is in front again, but the Riverhawks are within striking range. The Mustangs struggled on the tricky 18th hole, allowing Ridgeline to get some strokes back. Crimson Cliffs had a team score of 296, while Ridgeline was at 300.
“Zach just caught on fire,” RHS head coach Sam Lindley said. “He was just tough the whole back nine. A couple of other kids played pretty good. We got tomorrow. If I remember right, last year we were 28 strokes behind Crimson at this point. We are very happy where we are right now.”
Crimson Cliffs won by 45 strokes last year and 25 in 2019. Ridgeline finished third in 2020.
It was a strong showing for Region 11, as three of the top four teams are from the northern part of the state after the first day. Green Canyon was third (309), followed by Sky View (313). Rounding out the field of teams to advance are Pine View (315), Desert Hills (317), Hurricane (329), Cedar (333) and Logan (333).
Region 11’s other two schools, Bear River and Mountain Crest, finished 12th and 13th with team scores of 358 and 388, respectively.
Skinner, who tied for the Region 11 medalist with teammate Beckham Johansen, began his day with a birdie on No. 1. After three pars, he birdied No. 5, but gave one back with a bogey on the sixth hole.
“I started the day with a broken 4-wood, cracked it on the range,” Skinner said. “But the actual round started with a birdie and few pars. ... I was hitting the ball really good, hit really good wedge shots and putted it good. It’s always nice to start with a birdie and be under par after the first hole.”
Three more pars had him making the turn at 1-under.
“I just wanted to keep hitting shots, keep it below the hole and putts will fall,” Skinner said. “I kept putts down my line. I hit way better wedges on the back nine. Every putt I made was a tap-in birdie or a 10-footer. It always helps when you hit it close to the hole.”
Birdies on 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 and 17 had the course abuzz. He almost eagled 15 as the ball rolled by the pin. How did he stay focused during that stretch?
“What helped me today was taking it shot by shot,” Skinner said.
The Riverhawks finished his round with a par on the long par-5 18th. He came up just short of the green on his approach shot and played it safe as any golfers struggled on the final hole.
“I should have clubbed up, but I didn’t want to be deep,” Skinner said. “I saw the kid before me chip from the back and it rolled off. I didn’t want to be long. I made a par, and that is a good score.”
Only one other golfer shot a below-par score in Crimson Cliffs’ Boston Bracken, who turned in a 71. Hurricane’s Michael Stirland is third with a 73.
How will Skinner approach the final round?
“The job is not finished, right,” Skinner said. “You got to go out and play good golf. Anyone can play a good round like I did today. I just need to go out and play good golf.”
Green Canyon’s Abe Olson led his team with a 2-over-par 74, which is tied with three others for fourth place. He birdied his first two holes to start his round and had four birdies by the turn.
“I played pretty good, just didn’t finish very well,” Olson said. “I didn’t play well the last few holes. ... It was an awesome day of golf. We will go play better tomorrow.”
The Wolves are hoping to come out strong on Thursday.
“Abe played well today,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “He has a great attitude on the course and always expects to play better. We get some great senior leadership from him.
“We are happy to be playing tomorrow. The kids have worked hard and they are looking forward to playing tomorrow.”
Two valley golfers are tied for eighth at 75 in Green Canyon’s Sam Ballingham and Sky View’s Hayden Howell, who began his round with a birdie and a par.
“Things went pretty well,” Howell said. “I was striking the ball pretty well and putts were falling here and there. I had a couple of holes where I blew up. ... Overall, I thought I played pretty good today. I can fix by tomorrow what went wrong on the bad holes.”
The Bobcats are also hoping to make a run at the top teams on Thursday.
“The Bobcats punched their ticket to day two; they did awesome,” SV head coach Eric Kleven said. “... What I think is exciting is northern Utah, what Zach Skinner threw down today, that is awesome. The schools in northern Utah can compete with anybody in the state.”
Ridgeline had two other golfers finish among the top 10 Wednesday. Johansen and Fletcher Hamblin are tied with four others at 77.
Logan was led by Ty Anderson, who carded a 78. The Grizzly is tied for 15th.
Sky View’s Ethan McKay and Braden Alder, along with Green Canyon’s Carson Shakespear, are tied for 17th with rounds of 79.
It was supposed to rain on Wednesday, but sun and very little wind is what the players saw.
“The weather was awesome,” Skinner said. “I love it when it’s just a little chilly outside. The course is in awesome shape. The greens are rolling well. Everything was great.”
If the weather does turn bad as forecasted, Skinner and others talked about making sure they had plenty of gloves, plastic bags and rain gear.
“I was preparing for a lot of rain today,” Howell said. “I loved the conditions. ... I think it will be tougher for the St. George teams if it gets cold and rainy. It will play tougher.”
While the 18th hole was tough on players, the course in general was in great shape.
“The weather was on our side today; it was a great, great day,” Kleven said. “Hope tomorrow is a duplicate of today. ... Hats off to Chad Daniels, our superintendent and turf staff. The course is phenomenal.”