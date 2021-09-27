After the first day of the Region 11 boys golf championship, there were no surprises.
At least in the team standings. Ridgeline once again outclassed the rest of the field with six players turning in scores among the top 11.
“We had a good first day at region,” Riverhawk head coach Sam Lindley said.
Indeed, Ridgeline did finishing with a team total of 304 at Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Hill Air Force Base. The top four individual scores count toward the team total.
Perhaps the only thing shocker was that a Riverhawk didn’t claim medalist honors Monday. That went to Sky View’s Braden Alder, who carded a 1-under-par 71. The Bobcat senior won by two strokes.
Alder helped the surging Bobcats finish second as a team with a score of 313. Green Canyon nipped Logan for third, 319 to 320. Rounding out the field was Bear River (358) and Mountain Crest (365).
Sky View may have challenged Ridgeline a little more had a couple of more players gone low. Joining Alder among the top finishers earning region points was Hayden Howell, who shot a 76 to tie for fourth.
Ridgeline was led by Zach Skinner, who fired a 1-over-par 73 to finish second individually. The junior was followed by Miles Stokes (76, tie for fourth), Beckham Johansen (77, sixth), Chase Allen (78, tie for seventh), Kayden Miller (79, tie for ninth) and Isaac Petersen (80, tie for 11th).
The Wolves had four athletes earn individual points as Chase Fullmer tied for ninth with a 79. Abe Olson, Sam Ballingham and Oliver Adams all shot 80 to tie for 11th.
Logan got a great round from Poter Seamons, who carded a 75 to take third. Ty Anderson turned in a 78 to tie for seventh.
Bear River was led by Padin Hartfiel with a 83.
Colton Moser led the Mustangs with a 85.
The final day of the region championship will be Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City. Ridgeline has already locked up first and will receive the championship trophy at the conclusion of the tournament Tuesday. The top 12 individuals will also be honored as all-region players.