It seems like there is no stopping the Green Canyon boys on the golf course this season.
Once again the Wolves placed four scores in the top 12 and was able to win another Region 11 tournament. This time is was at the Logan River Golf Course on Monday.
“We didn’t have the best start, but just battled back and kept grinding,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “That’s what you have to do. ... We have some great kids.”
The Wolves finished with a team score of 306. That was five shots better than second-place Sky View at 311. The Bobcats have been surging of late.
“Sky View played well today,” Baldwin said. “They are playing really well, and Ridgeline is still the defending region champs. We are just going to do everything we can to keep playing well.”
Only the region champion is guaranteed a spot at state this season. A new system is being used to decide the 16-team field, minus the four region champs. Twelve teams will get to go to state based on a formula the Utah PGA has come up with.
Rounding out the field in team scores Monday was Ridgeline in third at 315, followed by Logan (316), Mountain Crest (328) and Bear River (361).
Miles Cromwell was the medalist with a 1-under par 70. The Sky View sophomore had a wild round with seven birdies, five pars and six bogeys.
“I made way too many birdies and way too many bogeys,” Cromwell said. “So, it kind of canceled out, but overall a really good round. ... I had about six holes where I hit a birdie, then a bogey, back-to-back.”
The 70 tied his best round at Logan River and in fact any course in a competitive round.
The Bobcat began is round with a birdie on No. 1 and finished with a birdie on No. 18. In between was a roller coaster, but he stayed focused.
“I just kept a positive mental state,” Cromwell said. “When I get mad on the course, I do worse. When I have a better mental attitude, I do better.”
He hit fairways, felt his approach shots were good for the most part and made some putts.
“I was really consistent in hitting in the fairways,” Cromwell said. “I used my 5-wood a lot, basically on every shot.”
While the Sky View golfer had the best score individually, the Wolves once again finished well as a pack. Sam Ballingham led Green Canyon with a 73, tying for second. Isaac Filimoehala and Andrew Bassett tied for sixth with rounds of 77, and Colin Ekstrom carded a 79 to place 11th.
“We had a solid round by four really good players,” Baldwin said. “They struggled at times from hole to hole, but overall had a really good round. This course can get the best of your rather quickly.”
Joining Cromwell in the top 12 from Sky View was Simon Johnson, who tied for fourth with a 76, and EJ Miller, who tied for ninth at 78.
“Our team is doing good right now,” Cromwell said.
With the region golfers returning to Logan River next week, how does Cromwell approach it?
“I need to get rid of the bogeys and keep the momentum I have right now with the birdies,” Cromwell said. “I just need to make a few more putts and limit the bogeys.”
Ridgeline had four golfers earn points towards the individual standings. Preston Brenchley led the Riverhawks with a 76 to tie for fourth. Griff Simmons was next with a 77, tying for sixth. Cash Dickson and Roman Johansen tied for 12th at 81.
The Grizzlies were led by Jacob McAllister, who carded a 2-over par 73 to tie for second. Gabe Taylor tied for ninth at 78 for Logan.
Mountain Crest had two players tie for 12th with rounds of 81 in Korver Clark and Joseph Hunsaker.
Bear River was led by Brady Woodward with an 83.
Dan Roskelley was called into action for some rulings after players were finished, but everything was worked out. Roskelley is in charge of the region for rulings, and Baldwin said Roskelley “knows the rules extremely well and made sure there weren’t any problems.”
VOLLEYBALL
Ridgeline hosted a round-robin tournament Friday and Saturday in Millville. The Riverhawks played best-of-three matches on Friday and then best-of-five matches on Saturday.
“It was great, we went 6-0,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “It was a good weekend.”
Indeed it was for the Riverhawks (9-4) who have now won seven matches in a row after some ups and downs with a stiff early schedule. On Friday, Ridgeline beat Farmington 2-0 (25-18, 25-17), Bonneville 2-1 (24-26, 25-14, 15-4) and Box Elder 2-1 (25-21, 20-25, 15-11). All three of those schools are bigger than the Riverhawks.
On Saturday, the hosts took care of Uintah 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-7), Clearfield 3-0 (29-27, 25-17, 25-17) and Provo 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 27-25). By going 6-0 in the seven-team event, the Riverhawks were the champions.
On Saturday the Riverhawks were led by Kendra Smith who had 33 kills and 36 digs in the three matches. Setter Alyssa Anderson finished with nine aces, 25 digs and 97 assists on Saturday, while Olivia Webb served up 12 aces and came up with 32 digs. Kelani Talaki led in the digs department with 39, and Wren Bingham was tops in blocks with seven. Abby Bodily and Brynlie Cornia had 20 and 19 kills, respectively.
