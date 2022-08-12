It was a big week for the defending 4A state boys golf champions.
Ridgeline began by winning a tournament Monday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City. The Riverhawks capped it Thursday by taking a seven-team outing at the Preston Golf and Country Club, which was a rules tournament that is required by the UHSAA.
“We finally broke through and won the early 6A, 5A, 4A tournament at Box Elder,” Ridgeline coach Sam Lindley said. “... Today (Thursday) we were able to win a non-points tournament to fulfill a requirement for the state of Utah.”
The “non-points” comment referred to region points as all of Region 11 was at Preston, plus the Preston boys joined in on the fun as well.
On Monday, the Riverhawks were the lone 4A school in action at Eagle Mountain. The six-member squad of Zach Skinner, Beckham Johansen, Miles Stokes, Tyler Jackman, Griff Simmons and Preston Brenchley recorded a 293 team score — the lowest four scores count toward the team.
Ridgeline edged 6A Fremont by two strokes. In fact, the top five teams were separated by just five strokes. 5A Bonneville was third at 296. Host Box Elder was fourth at 297, followed by Woods Cross (298) and Layton (300).
Skinner tied for medalist honors with Bonneville’s Parker Bunn as they both recorded 4-under-par rounds of 67. Johansen was fourth individually at 1-under-par 70. Stokes and Simmons carded rounds of 78.
On Thursday, the Riverhawks went even lower as a team as eight players were used with the top four scores counting toward the team score. Ridgeline turned in a 286.
Sky View finished second with a 301. Rounding out the field was Green Canyon (307), Logan (315), Bear River (338), Preston (343) and Mountain Crest (347).
Simmons and Preston’s Owen Pearson tied for medalist honors as the pair each fired 3-under-par rounds of 68. Sly View’s Hayden Howell was one shot back with a 2-under-par 69. Rounding out the top five individually was Skinner in fourth with a even-par 71, and Green Canyon’s Sam Ballingham with a 1-over-par 72.
The top 10 individually carded 76 or better.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Defending 4A state champion Ridgeline opened the season on Thursday, hosting 6A Skyridge.
The visiting Falcons swept the Riverhawks in three, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.
Livy Davies led Ridgeline in digs with 17, while Julie Howe had a team-best nine kills.