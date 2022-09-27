BRIGHAM CITY – With the Region 11 title already wrapped up, the Riverhawks went out and finished strong anyway Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course.
Five Ridgeline golfers were among the top seven, easily propelling the Riverhawks to a win at the final region tournament before state next week at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane. Scores went up some on Tuesday compared to Monday in the first round of the region championship as Ridgeline scored a 294 to beat second-place Green Canyon by 11 strokes (305).
“We played pretty good yesterday,” Riverhawk head coach Sam Lindley said. “Sky View just had one of those rounds. It is tough to beat a team when they are playing like that. This region has some really good golfers, and we have proved that at this time of the year. We have some good golfers in this region and Sky View has shown that and Green Canyon.”
Sky View, who had the best team score on Monday, finished third at 308. Rounding out the field was Logan (335) and Bear River (335) tying for fourth, and Mountain Crest taking sixth (337).
A Riverhawk and Wolf tied for medalist honors Tuesday. Miles Stokes of Ridgeline and Sam Ballingham of Green Canyon finished at 1-over-par 72. Both were relieved to have good rounds in the final region tournament.
“I’ve struggled the past two tournaments,” Stokes said. “So it was nice to have a good round.”
“It was a pretty good round,” Ballingham said. “I was hitting the ball good and had some putts go in.”
Ridgeline received the trophy for claiming the overall region championship as they had accumulated 46 points on the season. Sky View was second with 38.5, followed by Green Canyon (35.5), Logan (22.5), Bear River (13) and Mountain Crest (12.5).
Ridgeline’s Zach Skinner was the Region Player of the Year. The top 12 players for the season were honored. There were five Riverhawks among the top eight.
Stokes felt like a big weight had been lifted off him. The Riverhawk senior had played well this season as he did finish fifth in the season standings, but a couple of rough outings had him thinking too much. A pair of his teammates – Skinner and Beckham Johansen – came to the rescue before Tuesday’s round.
“It’s been a bit of a mental case with me lately,” Stokes said. “I’ve had some bad rounds before today. Zach and Beckham gave me some advice to listen to the same song while I was warming up, so I listened to the same song for an hour-and-a-half on repeat and then I just sang it the whole round. It kind of took my mind off golf. I guess that’s how you turn s— into sugar.”
It certainly worked.
And what was the song?
“It was Backseat Freestyle by Kendrick Lamar,” Stokes said. “It’s about four-and-a-half minutes. I was singing the whole song the whole round.”
With most scores going up considerably from Monday’s round at The Barn Golf Club in Ogden, Stokes was able to go low.
“I’ve found this out about myself; I play bad at easy golf courses,” Stokes said. “I played bad at Preston, at Skyway and The Barn is a really easy golf course. I like challenging golf courses more.”
He finished his round really strong. He made a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 2, which was his 12th hole, as he started his round on No. 8. A birdie followed on No. 3.
“I hit a really good tee shot and was 195 in and hit my 5-iron to within 20 feet,” said Stokes, who finished with the eagle and three birdies. “Then I hit a really good putt. After I made that, I made a birdie, a par, a bogey, a birdie and a par for my last six holes. I finished really strong.”
His irons and tee shots gave him chances for birdies and par. Stokes threw in a “couple of good putts.” He only missed two greens during his round.
“Miles cleared his head today and just played golf,” Lindley said. “He shot a really good score. I was proud of him today.”
Will Stokes be listening to the same song at state?
“I may have to switch it up,” Stokes said. “But there will for sure be a song that I’m singing.”
A trio of Riverhawks tied for fourth at 74 in Skinner, Johansen and Tyler Jackman. Griff Simmons tied for seventh at 75.
“I was very proud of Tyler Jackman today,” Lindley said. “He has come close to finishing right up there.”
Ballingham, who finished fourth on the season, also improved on Tuesday. Despite what many of the golfers said about the course playing tough, the sophomore from Green Canyon wasn’t bothered by Eagle Mountain.
“I just wanted to play good because I didn’t play very good yesterday,” Ballingham said. “I wanted to play good today.”
The irons helped Ballingham have one of the best rounds of the day. He had two birdies, three bogeys and a bunch of pars.
“There are some holes on this course that can definitely get you in trouble,” Ballingham said. “It didn’t bother me.”
Sky View was led by Peyton McKay on Tuesday with a 75, tying for seventh. Dillan Karren tied for ninth with a 76.
Logan was paced by sophomore Josh Jensen, who carded a 77 to finish 12th. Ryker Bennett finished third with a 73 to lead Bear River. Mountain Crest was led by Joseph Hunsaker with an 83.
Ridgeline is the defending 4A state champions and plan on making some noise next week, along with Sky View and Green Canyon.
“They are shooting some great scores down there (in St. George region),” Lindley said. “We will see how we do. We are ready to play, and I think Sky View and Green Canyon are ready too.”
