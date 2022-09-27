Support Local Journalism

BRIGHAM CITY – With the Region 11 title already wrapped up, the Riverhawks went out and finished strong anyway Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course.

Five Ridgeline golfers were among the top seven, easily propelling the Riverhawks to a win at the final region tournament before state next week at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane. Scores went up some on Tuesday compared to Monday in the first round of the region championship as Ridgeline scored a 294 to beat second-place Green Canyon by 11 strokes (305).

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

