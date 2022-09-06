high school golf skinner

Ridgeline's Zach Skinner hits the ball on the 12th hole at Birch Creek Golf Course on Tuesday. He carded a 8-under 64 to win medalist honors at the tournament as the Riverhawks were first in the region match.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

SMITHFIELD — For more than a week the Riverhawks got to think about their first outing at Birch Creek Golf Course.

Round two at the course was Tuesday, and the defending 4A state champions played like a much more determined team. Not that Ridgeline didn’t play well a week ago, but the Riverhawks took it up a level this time and left no doubt they are the team to beat in Region 11.

