SMITHFIELD — For more than a week the Riverhawks got to think about their first outing at Birch Creek Golf Course.
Round two at the course was Tuesday, and the defending 4A state champions played like a much more determined team. Not that Ridgeline didn’t play well a week ago, but the Riverhawks took it up a level this time and left no doubt they are the team to beat in Region 11.
“Sky View played extremely well last week,” Ridgeline senior Zach Skinner said. “I don’t think we (Riverhawks) performed the way we would like too. We started off a little slow. We did not play to our potential last week.”
The Riverhawks finished below par as a team with a 287. While six players were in the 70s or better, it certainly helped that Skinner went low — really low. He carded a 8-under-par 64 to easily win medalist honors. It was his best score ever at Birch Creek.
“It was a little better than last week,” said Skinner, who was at even-par 72 a week ago. “It was a good round. I putted better than last week; I just made putts.”
Skinner had fired a 65 at Birch Creek a year ago during the state championships.
“Zach practiced hard and was ready to go,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “It showed with what he did today.”
Sky View had beat Ridgeline last week by seven strokes. The Bobcats once again had five individuals among the top 10, but came in 20 strokes behind the Riverhawks. In fact, the hosts were edged by Green Canyon for second by four strokes, 303 to 307.
“The boys were a little disappointed last week,” Lindley said. “We had five kids in the 70s, which is usually good enough to win, but Sky View played good last week. They were on a mission all week and practiced hard. They were ready to play today.”
The Wolves got stellar rounds from Carson Shakespear (73), Sam Ballingham (74) and Isaac Filimoehala (76). It was the best-ever round for Shakespear in a tournament.
“We have been right there on the edge as a team,” said Shakespear, who tied for second individually with Ridgeline’s Beckham Johansen. “We have all struggled a little, but today we played well. We are all getting dialed in.”
Rounding out the field in the team scoring was Logan in fourth at 331, followed by Bear River (353) and Mountain Crest (359). It certainly is shaping up to be a competitive battle between the Riverhawks, Bobcats and Wolves.
“Sky View was done a man, and Green Canyon played great today,” Lindley said. “... The other teams are so young with freshmen and sophomore, but they will be good next year.”
Sky View was without one of its best golfers in Dillan Karren. The junior was in a motorcycle accident and missed the tournament, but is expected to be back soon.
Once again Hayden Howell led the Bobcats with a 2-over-par 74 to tie for fourth with Ballingham and Ridgeline’s Tyler Jackman.
Skinner, who has carded a 61 at the Logan Golf & Country Club, felt like he hit the ball the same as last week, but his work on the greens was better. He only had one bad tee shot, which came on No. 15, but he recovered well. Skinner was able to get out of the trees and within a foot of the hole.
“That’s when I really started going,” said Skinner, who started his round on No. 10 with a birdie after driving the green on the par-4 hole. “I was 2-under then and just started rolling.”
He birdied 17, two-putted for birdies on 18 and 1 and also birdied 2. Another birdie followed on 4. Skinner missed two eagle putts, lipping out a 5-foot putt on 5 and a 15-footer on his last hole, which was No. 9. He had to settle for birdies on those holes.
A bogey on 6 brought him back to earth as he found the hazard, but obviously finished strong.
“It was a good round,” Skinner said. “I had 10 birdies and two bogeys. ... I had a good start to the day. I started rolling putts in early, which was a huge confidence booster. Last week I hit good putts, they just didn’t fall. This week they fell.”
Skinner got help from Johansen, Jackman and Miles Stokes, who fired a 76 to tie for seventh individually. While they didn’t count toward the team score — the top four players do — Griff Simmons and Kyler Jones both turned in 79’s.
“Beckham played good today,” Skinner said. “It was good to have other good scores today. We are tough to beat when we play like that.”
Shakespear wasn’t sure what happened on Tuesday. He had a bad warm up and wasn’t sure what to expect.
“I did try and stay positive,” Shakespear said. “I focused on the next shot and the next hole.”
The Green Canyon senior had three birdies and four bogeys during his round.
Logan was led by freshman Gabe Taylor with a 80. Ryker Bennett tied for 10th with a 78 to lead the Bears. Mountain Crest was led by Jaxon Murray.
Region 11 teams are back in action next Monday at Logan River Golf Course.