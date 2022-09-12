With the Wolves nipping at the Riverhawks tail feathers, it came down to the last scorecards being turned in.
Ridgeline’s Tyler Jackman and Green Canyon’s Carson Shakespear were the last golfers from their respective teams to make it to the clubhouse at the Logan River Golf Course Monday as Region 11 got together for another boys golf tournament.
“It’s a close one again,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said.
Yes, it was.
The Riverhawks had a slight lead, but another low score by the Wolves would have made it interesting. Shakespear turned in a respectable 80, but Jackman carded a 77. The Riverhawks would end up with a team score of 301 to claim another tournament, while the Wolves were second at 306.
“Green Canyon is really coming on,” Lindley said. “Zach (Skinner) really bailed us out.”
Skinner was the medalist Monday. He was the lone golfer to go below par with a 1-under 70.
“I hit my wedges really good,” Skinner said. “I didn’t make a lot of putts, but hit some good iron shots.”
Sky View finished third at 314 and was followed by Logan (326), Mountain Crest (342) and Bear River (342).
Five Wolves were among the top 11 finishers, while four Riverhawks made the top 11 scores. Isaac Filimoehala and Oliver Adams led Green Canyon, tying for third with Kyler Jones from Ridgeline with 76’s. Sam Ballingham and Luke Westwood tied for sixth with 77’s, while Chase Fullmer tied for 11th with a 78 for the Wolves.
“We are starting to believe more in ourselves,” Filimoehala said. “We started off a little rusty. We just needed to get back in the groove and believe in ourselves. ... We have the talent. We just need to believe in ourselves.”
Skinner was joined by teammates Jones, Jackman (tie for sixth) and Beckham Johansen (78, tie for 11th).
“It was good today,” Skinner said. “Tyler Jackman played good today. We are playing good as a team.”
Some of the golfers thought the course was playing a little tougher than normal Monday. Skinner shrugged when asked about the course.
“The tees were moved back from where they usually are, which made it a little different with angles off the tee,” Skinner said. “If you don’t keep it in the fairway here, it’s challenging. The pins were in pretty fair spots.”
Skinner had an adventurous round. He holed out from the fairway on No. 2 for eagle from about 104 yards. The senior also took an 8 on the par-4 13th. He had six birdies and an eagle during his round.
“I felt like Rory McIlory taking an 8 on Eastlake and still winning the tournament,” Skinner said. “I hit three balls in the water going for it. I got up and down from my drop to save 8. But I birdied the next hole, so that was good..”
And the eagle?
“When I hit, I knew it as a great shot,” Skinner said. “It hit, went past and spun back in. It was a good golf shot.”
Filimoehala has been a big part of the Wolves surging recently. The junior, who also plays basketball, has played golf before but has been taking it more serious this season. He has been striving for consistency.
“My putting was really good today, I was hitting my lines,” Filimoehala said. “Every putt was where I wanted it. It was just a matter of reading the greens. My approach shots were also good. I gave myself good looks for birdies.”
Filimoehala had six birdies during his round and nearly holed out for an eagle.
Hayden Howell finished second with a 75 for Sky View and was joined by fellow Bobcat Eli Jensen in the top 11. Logan was led by freshman Gabe Taylor with a 77, tying for sixth. Mountain Crest’s Jaxon Murray also had a 77 to tie for sixth. Ryker Bennett led Bear River with a 78 to tie for 11th.