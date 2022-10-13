There was no catching Crimson Cliffs at the 4A Boys High School State Championship, which was played at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.
The Mustangs led from start to finish in the two-day tournament, which concluded Thursday afternoon, winning by 28 strokes. Crimson Cliffs ended up with five golfers in the top 10, earning All-State accolades.
A year ago the Mustangs found themselves tied with Ridgeline after two 18-hole rounds. Four golfers were chosen from each team for a sudden-death playoff hole, and the Riverhawks captured their first state title, ending a long run of state titles by Crimson Cliffs.
There was no touching the Mustangs this year. They finished with a team total of 573, which was 3-under-par as a team for the tournament. Desert Hills was second at 601. Ridgeline was third at 614.
“We came as close as five strokes to Desert Hills, but couldn’t catch them,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said.
The Riverhawks began the second day 25 strokes behind the Mustangs and nine behind the Thunder. Realistically, there was no catching Crimson Cliffs, so Ridgeline had Desert Hills in its sights. As a team, the Riverhawks were six strokes better on Thursday, but the Thunder was also better by one stroke. Ridgeline had to settle for third.
Crimson Cliffs junior Boston Bracken was the medalist with a two-day total of 6-under-par 138. He edged teammate Lincoln Markham by two strokes.
Ridgeline senior Zach Skinner tied for fourth with a two-round total of 148. He was the state medalist last year.
“Zach Skinner was our only all-state golfer,” Lindley said.
Skinner had rounds of 73 and 75 to finish 4-over-par. He also had the most birdies over the two days with 12.
Bracken was close behind Skinner with 10 birdies and two eagles. Three other Mustang golfers had eagles during the tournament.
Sky View’s Eli Jensen tied for third on the par-3 leaderboard as he recorded seven pars. Fellow Bobcat Hayden Howell had the second-best birdie streak with three in a row in the first round. Green Canyon’s Sam Ballingham tied for third with two birdies in a row.
Sky View started the day in fourth, but dropped into a tie for fifth. The Bobcats carded a 311 on Wednesday, but turned in a 322 on Thursday to end up in a tie with Cedar at 633.
Green Canyon began the final day tied for eighth. The Wolves improved by three strokes from the first day to finish eighth at 647.
Dixie finished fourth at 630, while Snow Canyon was seventh (638) and Hurricane was ninth (652). Logan, Bear River, Pine View and Mountain Crest did not make it to the second day as teams, but did have individuals competing.
Four Riverhawks had better rounds the second day. They were Beckham Johansen, Tyler Jackman, Kyler Jones and Miles Stokes. Johansen ended up tied for 17th at 155, while Jackman tied for 19th at 156.
Jensen and Howell tied for 15th with two-day totals of 154 to lead the Bobcats.
Ballingham led the Wolves with a 156 to tie for 17th, improving on the second day by three strokes. Oliver Adams was tied for 22nd at 158.
Gabe Taylor paced Logan at 156, tying for 19th. Ryker Bennett was the top Bear River finisher, tying for 37th with a 165. Mountain Crest was led by Jaxon Murray with a 12 to tie for 59th.
