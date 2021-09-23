There will be a two-day region championship tournament next week.
But there won’t be a lot of suspense as to who will be hoisting up the first-place trophy when it concludes.
In the regular season finale Thursday at the Logan Golf & Country Club, the Riverhawks once again went out and took care of business. With Ridgeline finishing first and Green Canyon stumbling a bit, the Riverhawks locked up another region title.
“I think this should wrap it up for us, but I haven’t added up the points,” Riverhawk head coach Sam Lindley said. “We needed to win tonight so that they (Wolves) couldn’t catch us in the last two matches (two-day region championship).”
In its home tournament, Ridgeline scored a 297 as a team to win by eight strokes over surging Sky View (305). The Bobcats have been coming on strong the later part of the season.
“Sky View gets better every week,” Lindley said. “They have really come on the last few weeks.”
Logan edged Green Canyon for third, 317 to 318. Rounding out the field was Bear River (359) and Mountain Crest (386).
Medalist honors had to be split three ways. A trio of juniors carded rounds of 1-under-par 70. Riverhawks Zach Skinner and Beckham Johansen were joined by Bobcat Hayden Howell at the top of the individual results Thursday.
“The pins were in fun spots, so it was nice to see the course a little bit different,” Skinner said. “I hit the ball well and putted it pretty well.”
Howell had a good outing a year ago at the Country Club and followed that up with a solid effort in the regular season finale.
“I had a great round,” Howell said. “The conditions were good and it was wide open so we could just play.”
All four scores that counted for Ridgeline’s team score came from players finishing among the top 11. Joining Skinner and Johansen were Kayden Miller in seventh with a 77 and Isaac Peterson in a tie for 11th with a round of 80.
“We knew our depth would help us this year, just like today when we had a couple of kids not play well, we were still solid enough,” Lindley said.
In the lone tournament at the Country Club, the Riverhawks have sometimes struggled on their home course. But this is now two years in a row they have done well.
“It’s fun to come up here,” Skinner said. “We took advantage of it today, so that was nice. It’s always fun to play on your home course.”
Three Bobcats were among the top eight. After Howell, Braden Alder was in sixth with a 76, and Dillan Karren tied for eighth with a 78.
“We’ve been having some low scores come in the last few rounds, so I think we are going to do great next week,” Howell said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, and our younger guys have played well, so that has helped. The team played well today.”
Howell began his day on No. 13 and credited good approach shots to helping him have the round he did. His putts also “started falling” to contribute to the 70.
Logan’s Ty Anderson and Porter Seamons tied for fourth with rounds of 75.
Oliver Adams led Green Canyon with a 78 to tie for eighth. Justice Ballingham came in 10th for the Wolves with a 79 and little brother Sam Ballingham was tied for 11th at 80.
Bear River was led by Padin Hartfiel and Maverick Sorensen with 85s.
Joseph Hunsaker was the top golfer for Mountain Crest with a 94.
The first day of the region championship will be Monday at Hill Air Force’s golf course. The second and final day will be at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City.
“We just want to go play well and close it out,” Skinner said. “I feel like the team has been playing really well. We just need to get our fourth guy to play well. If everyone can play well, that would be nice.