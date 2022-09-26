High School Golf SECONDARY

Sky View's Hayden Howell hits the ball on the eighth hole at the Logan Country Club last Thursday. The Bobcats had the best team score on the first day of the Region 11 championship on Monday at The Barn Golf Club in Ogden.

On the first day of the Region 11 boys golf championship, there were a few surprises.

For the second time this season Sky View won the team competition, tightening its grip on second place. The Bobcats had a below-par round of 282 as a team. Second-place Ridgeline was just over par as a team with a 287.

