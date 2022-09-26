On the first day of the Region 11 boys golf championship, there were a few surprises.
For the second time this season Sky View won the team competition, tightening its grip on second place. The Bobcats had a below-par round of 282 as a team. Second-place Ridgeline was just over par as a team with a 287.
The Riverhawks have locked up first place, but found themselves five strokes behind Sky View on Monday as scores plummeted at The Barn Golf Club course in Ogden. In fact, to finish among the top 12 individually — the top 12 earn points toward all-region accolades for the season — Monday, one had to card at least a 2-over-par 73. Ten golfers were at par or better.
Green Canyon finished third as a team at 304. The Wolves were followed by Logan (312), Bear River (330) and Mountain Crest (350).
Only two of the top 12 individuals were not Bobcats or Riverhawks. One of those was Green Canyon’s Oliver Adams, who had the round of his life with a 4-under-par 67 to capture medalist honors. The senior picked up some slack as one Wolf had to drop out before with an eye infection. The 67 is a school record.
“He has a lot of experience and today he managed his game well,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “He played very assertive today. We were proud of his leadership today.”
Only four scores count toward the team score, but Sky View had six golfers among the top 12 on Monday. Mason Walker led the team with a 2-under-par 69 to finish second individually. Hayden Howell was also below par with a 70 to tie for third. Dillan Karren tied for fifth with a even-par 71. Simon Johnson and Miles Cromwell tied for seventh with 72’s, while Peyton McKay tied for 11th with a 73.
The Riverhawks had four golfers earn individual points. Zach Skinner tied Howell for third at 1-under-par 70. Beckham Johansen and Lewis Smith tied for seventh with rounds of 72. Tyler Jackman tied for 11th with a 73. Three other Ridgeline players were in the 70’s, but not low enough to help the team beat Sky View on Monday.
The only other player to earn individual points was Logan sophomore Gabe Taylor, who fired a even-par 71 to tie for fifth. The Grizzlies also got a 76 from Josh Jensen.
Bear River was led by Maverick Sorenson with a 75. A trio of Mustangs had the best scores for Mountain Crest in Daxton Groll, Porter Wall and Joseph Hunsaker who all had 87s.
The second and final day of the region championship will be Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City.
CROSS COUNTRY
Six of the seven schools from the valley had runners at one of the biggest cross country meets in the intermountain region this past Saturday in Boise, Idaho. The Bob Firman Invite had seven different divisions — each for boys and girls — for high school age runners, plus two middle school divisions for each gender. High school runners ran a 5K
The Preston girls were the lone local team to compete in the elite division. They took sixth out of 19 teams, which was won by Timpanogos. The top five Preston runners were within 25 seconds of each other as the Lady Indians continue to run well as a pack. Tenley Kirkbride led Preston, finishing 30th in 19 minutes, 28 seconds.
In the Varsity Division I Section 2 race, the Ridgeline girls finished fifth out of 24 teams. Skyridge won that race. The Riverhawks had four runners within 64 seconds of each other. Madeline Sonntag led Ridgeline, placing 17th in 20:10 with Sydnee Walton less than a second behind in 19th.
The best individual performance by a local runner came from Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston. He finished third in the Varsity Boys Division I Section 2 boys race, crossing in 16:18. Preston’s Samuel Visser was seventh in that same race, finishing in 16:23. There were 222 athletes in that race.
West Side’s Bradyn Noreen was eighth in the Varsity Boys Division II race, crossing in 16:31. There were 326 runners in that race.
Fellow Pirate Kenziah Westover was 10th in the Varsity Girls Division II race. She ran the course in 20:16, and there were 261 runners.
Logan’s Jacob Anderson was 10th in the Varsity Boys Division I Section 1 race. The Grizzly harrier clocked in at 16:48.
The Ridgeline junior varsity girls team placed second in its division that had 16 teams. Emilyn Watkins was the top Riverhawk, taking 12th place in 23:05.