SMITHFIELD – It’s beginning to look like Green Canyon is the team to beat Region boys golf.
At the midway point of the regular season, the Wolves have certainly made a statement. Green Canyon has finished atop the leaderboard in each outing so far, including Tuesday at Birch Creek Golf Course. Granted, two of the region tournaments have been where the Wolves practice, but they have come out and took care of business.
“We were very fortunate to win the two matches on our home course,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “Now we will be playing on some different courses. We want to play well there also, but it’s really important to play well on your home course. We wanted to play well in the back-to-back matches here at Birch Creek, and we were fortunate to come out on top.”
The Wolves had three players in the 70’s Tuesday, including medalist Sam Ballingham. The junior carded a 1-under-par 71 to win the individual honors by four strokes.
“My teammates work hard and also try to put the best score up there,” Ballingham said.
Green Canyon finished with a team score of 308.
This time there was no tie for second between Sky View and Ridgeline at Birch Creek like there was a week ago. The Bobcats made sure of that and actually came within two shots of Green Canyon as they turned in a 310.
“It seems as the matches have been going on, the team has gotten better,” said SV sophomore Miles Cromwell, who finished second individually with a 75.
Ridgeline finished third at 318, followed by Logan (323), Mountain Crest (352) and Bear River (353).
Sky View actually had four players finish among the top 10, while Green Canyon had three. But the round Ballingham put together ended up being a difference maker.
“Sky View had an outstanding day today,” Baldwin said. “They had some good scores. Ridgeline has some solid players, and I really like Logan. But all the teams in our region have great kids, which is what makes this region so special.”
Ballingham, who has shot a 66 on his home course before, had four birdies during his round. A bogey on his last hole prevented him from even going lower. He started his round on No. 10 with a pair.
“It was kind of slow at the beginning, but I started to hit better shots and make birdies toward the end,” Ballingham said. “I had three of my birdies on the par 5’s and then one on six. I felt pretty good about my round today.”
With so much water over the last few days, the course weathered it well. In fact, Ballingham felt his putting was a big part of him doing well on Tuesday.
“It was wet out there, but it could have been worse,” Ballingham said. “The greens were great.”
Other top finishers for the Wolves were Andrew Bassett, who carded a 76 to tie for third. Tristan Balls turned in a 78, finishing eighth.
“We played really well today,” Baldwin said. “We had a really nice round from Sam (Ballingham). … Andrew Bassett, who is playing really well, had another solid round. Some guys were a little off, but Tristan Balls played great today. He started off a little shaky, but brought it back and got into the top 10. I’m really proud of the way he battled back. That’s gutsy. Our team was pretty gutsy today.”
Unlike Ballingham, Cromwell struggled a bit with his putting.
“My putting wasn’t the best today, but I got good contact on a lot of the shots,” Cromwell said. “I was able to pick up a lot of pars, a few birdies and limit the bogeys.”
Cromwell was able to overcome a rough start as he was 2-over after three holes.
“I managed to get a lot of pars after that and only go one up through the last 16,” Cromwell said. “... I tried to keep a positive mental state and kept motivating myself.”
Joining Cromwell in the top 10 were Simon Johnson (tied third, 76), Will Sadler (ninth, 79) and EJ Miller (10th, 80).
“It’s nice to see the guys show up and shoot in the 70’s,” Cromwell said.
Tyler Jackman and Rigdon Dyer led the Riverhawks, tying for sixth with 77s. Griff Simmons finished 11th with an 81.
Logan had three players earn season points – the top 12 finishers at each tournament pick up points toward all-region accolades. Gabe Taylor led the Grizzlies with a 76, tying for third. Casen Adams and Josh Jenson tied for 12th with 82s.
Nathan Purcell led the Mustangs with an 83, while Cutler Christensen also had an 83 to lead the Bears.
The action moves to Logan River Golf Course for two tournaments now.
