Green Canyon’s Sam Ballingham chips the ball onto the 17th green at Birch Creek Golf Course Tuesday afternoon. The Wolves won, and Ballingham was the medalist with a 1-under-par 71.

SMITHFIELD – It’s beginning to look like Green Canyon is the team to beat Region boys golf.

At the midway point of the regular season, the Wolves have certainly made a statement. Green Canyon has finished atop the leaderboard in each outing so far, including Tuesday at Birch Creek Golf Course. Granted, two of the region tournaments have been where the Wolves practice, but they have come out and took care of business.


