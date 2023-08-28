high school golf green canyon

Green Canyon’s Sam Ballingham hits the ball on the fourth hole at Birch Creek Golf Course on Monday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

SMITHFIELD — Playing on their home course and hosting, the Wolves went out and placed five individuals among the top 10 in a Region 11 boys golf tournament Monday.

It was the second outing of the season that counts toward region standings, and Green Canyon finds itself along in first. The Wolves tied with Ridgeline in the first outing a week ago.


