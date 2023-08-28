SMITHFIELD — Playing on their home course and hosting, the Wolves went out and placed five individuals among the top 10 in a Region 11 boys golf tournament Monday.
It was the second outing of the season that counts toward region standings, and Green Canyon finds itself along in first. The Wolves tied with Ridgeline in the first outing a week ago.
Green Canyon finished with a team score of 308, seven strokes better than Ridgeline and Sky View who tied for second with scores of 315. Logan was fourth at 328, followed by Mountain Crest (347) and Bear River (368).
“Our kids are awesome and have worked really hard and they continue to work hard,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “... All the kids in our region are competitive. It’s a great region. Ridgeline is the defending champs and they have a great program and are well coached. We are trying to do everything we can to give ourselves a chance to win.”
The Wolves were led by Sam Ballingham, who carded a 3-over-par 75 to take third individually.
“I had a pretty good round, especially at the beginning,” said Ballingham, who started his round on No. 1 with a bogey, but then got rolling. “After that first hole, I started to make a few birdies.”
Four teammates joined Ballingham in the top 10 in seniors Isaac Filimoehala (tied for fifth, 77), Andrew Bassett (tied for fifth, 77), Colin Ekstrom (tied eighth, 79) and Jared Anderson (10th, 80).
“I was happy with my seniors today, all of them played well today,” Baldwin said. “Isaac had a good round, Andrew had a really good round, Jared Anderson played really well, and so did Colin Ekstrom, who is our No. 8 player. Sam, obviously, had a really good round today. I love to see that from Sam. They all are working very hard and are coachable.”
“I think we are looking pretty good, and we are hoping to win region this year,” Ballingham said.
Bobcat Simon Johnson and Riverhawk Preston Brenchley tied for medalist honors. The two seniors carded 1-over-par 73s. It was the best round by both of them in a tournament setting.
“I only missed two fairways today, so the driver was working well,” said Johnson, who began his round with a par on 15. “I putted like garbage, but hit the driver well and the long irons. I hit probably 15 greens in regulation.”
“Every time I got to a tee box, everything was just feeling good,” Brenchley said. “My swing felt amazing, so smooth. ... My driving was the best and overall my putting was pretty good.”
The greens were a challenge for some as they had recently been aerated. Ballingham wasn’t bothered as his putting helped carry him to the third-place score.
“My putting was good, and I know the course,” Ballingham said. “That helps.”
Sky View had four players among the top 12. The top 12 earn points toward all-region status. Joining Johnson, who had four birdies during his round, were Miles Cromwell (tied eighth, 79), Gavin Krambule (11th, 81) and Jaxon Anderson (12th, 82).
“It’s definitely an advantage for us and Green Canyon, because we share this as our home course,” Johnson said. “The course was great today. I think our team is deep and we just need to keep working and finish strong.”
Brenchley led Riverhawks and was joined in the top four by Griff Simmons, who shot a 76. Brenchley had four birdies during his round, bouncing back from an opening hole double bogey on No. 18.
“I had to forget about that hole and then I went and birdied one,” Brenchley said. “I played good on the back (nine). ... I think our team will be good. We just need to stay consistent. I think we will start playing better.”
Gabe Taylor led the Grizzlies with a 78 to place seventh. The Mustangs were led by Stockton Archibald with an 84, while the Bears were led by Brady Woodward with an 87.
