A massive victory was there for the taking for the Pirates, but the Bears were ultimately unfazed.
Second-seeded Bear Lake went on a 7-0 fourth-quarter run to turn a four-point advantage into a comfortable 51-39 one on its way to a 54-41 triumph over seventh-seeded West Side in the quarterfinals of the 2A boys basketball state tournament on early Friday afternoon at Capital High School in Boise.
"Just couldn't get it done," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "Bear Lake made plays when they needed to. We were with four in the fourth quarter, but got outscored 12-4."
The Bears (23-2) threatened to turn a competitive contest into a blowout as they went on a 10-2 surge to start the third quarter and extended their lead to 37-25. However, the Pirates (13-14) bounced back by scoring 10 of the final 13 points of the quarter to pare their deficit to 42-37. Garrett Robinson drained a pair of 3-pointers during the run and Eli Brown came through with a four-point play.
West Side had at least four opportunities to get even closer spanning the third and fourth quarters before Ivan Campbell split a pair of free throws to trim his team's deficit to 42-38 with about six minutes remaining in the game. Bear Lake was up to the challenge, though, as it took control on both ends of the court.
The Pirates ultimately had no answer for athletic Bear Lake standout junior Bryson Crane, who scored all 22 of his points from the second quarter on. The 6-foot-4 post player went 8 of 10 from the field, 5 of 8 from the free throw line and also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
To their credit, the smaller Pirates outrebounded the Bears, 30-24, including 12-5 on the offensive glass, but didn't play well enough offensively to pull off the upset. West Side missed 16 of 20 shots from the field after halftime against Bear Lake's vaunted 2-3 zone, which forces opponents to jack up a lot of shots from the perimeter. The Pirates went 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Bear Lake has only allowed 42 points an outing during the 2023 campaign.
"Very proud," coach Brown said of his team's effort on the glass. "We actually got five more shots than they did, we just didn't shoot very well."
Robinson buried four 3-balls and scored all 13 of his points during the middle two quarters for the Pirates, who bounced back from a pair of 8-0 runs by the Bears in the second quarter. Robinson knocked down two treys late in the quarter to give West Side a manageable 27-23 halftime deficit.
Ivan Campbell contributed with nine points off the bench for the Pirates, who got seven points and a game-high nine boards from guard Eli Brown, four assists from Colby Bowles, plus six points, four steals and four rebounds from Dylan Ralphs.
A very competitive first quarter featured a trio of ties and lead changes. The Pirates led 12-9 early in the second quarter, but the Bears took the lead for good on their first 8-0 surge.
Tayson Neal netted all 13 of his points on the first half for the Bears and went 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The senior was the star quarterback on Bear Lake's 2A state championship football team, and Crane was his top target in the passing game.
Bear Lake, which shot 51.4 percent from the field (19 of 37), improved to 5-0 against West Side this season. The Bears blew out their district rivals by 24, 29 and 18 points in their first three showdowns, but the Pirates were much more competitive in the final two, which included a six-point setback in the 2A District Tournament title tilt.
This is a very experienced Bear Lake team that returned all five of its starters from the 2022 2A consolation championship squad. Conversely, West Side had to replace all five of its starters from last year's fourth-place team at the state tournament.
Up next for West Side is a consolation game against No. 3 Cole Valley Christian on Friday at noon at Capital High. The Chargers (19-6) lost in the quarterfinals to No. 6 Kellogg (19-7) by a 56-48 scoreline.
