West Side's Garrett Robinson elevates for a shot in the paint in a game earlier this season against district rival Aberdeen.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

A massive victory was there for the taking for the Pirates, but the Bears were ultimately unfazed.

Second-seeded Bear Lake went on a 7-0 fourth-quarter run to turn a four-point advantage into a comfortable 51-39 one on its way to a 54-41 triumph over seventh-seeded West Side in the quarterfinals of the 2A boys basketball state tournament on early Friday afternoon at Capital High School in Boise.


