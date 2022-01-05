Three boys teams from Region 11 were in action Wednesday night.
The loan win came from a team on the road as Sky View picked up a big victory at 5A Bonneville, 62-54. Green Canyon fell at home to 5A Box Elder, 73-59, and Mountain Crest dropped a home contest to 5A Wasatch, 62-49.
At Washington Terrace, the Bobcats (8-3) got off to a good start and stayed in front from early on to the end. The Lakers (8-2) did make some runs, but could never take the lead.
“I thought we handled the runs they (Lakers) they put together in the first and second half,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We had some good defense in the second and third quarters that helped us build an maintain it.”
The Bobcats took a 17-6 lead into the second quarter and held a 33-24 advantage at halftime. Sky View took a 47-37 lead into the final period.
Carter Davis and Logan Deal led the Bobcats with 17 points each. Tanner Davis chipped in nine points and drew praise along with others for his play Wednesday.
“I felt Tanner Davis and Kendrick Terrell presented problems for them,” Hillyard said. “I thought our bench did a great job of helping us in both halves and being ready when their number was called.”
Sky View will now turn its attention to region play, which begins next week.
“Our tough preseason will help prepare us for region,” Hillyard said. “I’m happy for this team. They are working hard to get better every day. I like their desire to improve.”
At North Logan, Box Elder (7-4) picked up its fourth win against a team from Cache Valley this season. The Bees had a big first quarter, withstood some Green Canyon (6-5) attacks and finished with a high-scoring fourth quarter.
Box Elder has now beat Sky View, Mountain Crest, Logan and the Wolves.
The Bees built a 25-14 lead after the first eight minutes. Green Canyon rallied in the second and had a chance to tie the game just before the break. The Wolves went into halftime down 33-30.
Trailing 47-41 heading to the fourth quarter, Green Canyon got within a point on two occasions and had a chance to take the lead. The Bees started buzzing again and built a double-digit lead with several minutes to play as the Wolves had to go to fouling. Green Canyon also struggled at the free throw line or it might have been closer.
Tanner Tye led the Wolves with 19 points. Jared Anderson chipped in with 11 points, followed by Spencer Maughan and Brady Smith with 10 apiece.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (1-9) dug themselves a hole right from the opening tip. Down 10, the hosts did rally to get within 28-23 of the Wasps (5-9) by halftime. Mountain Crest stayed close in the third, but Wasatch finished strong in the fourth.
“Our guys played hard against a tough Wasatch team,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We got to figure out how to start better. We’re spotting teams right off the bat, and it’s hard to try and claw back all game. I’m happy with the effort. We cut it to five a handful of times, but just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Preston Lofthouse led the Mustangs with a career-high 31 points, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. Oliver Nethercott joined him in double-figure scoring with 12 points, making a trio of treys.
“Really proud of Preston’s effort,” Smith said. “He did absolutely everything he could, defended, rebounded, scored, ran the floor. We just need to make a few more plays at those crucial moments.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY HOOPS
It was a good night for the Preston girls and West Side boys as both teams prevailed at home. Preston (8-6) dispatched of Pocatello (6-9) by a 46-34 scoreline in the district opener for both teams, while West Side swept its season series with Grace — winning 44-37 this time. The Pirates (5-5) rallied past the Grizzlies (6-3) 46-39 a month ago.
Hailey Meek returned from her injury and scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Indians, who got 16 points from Mickayla Robertson and 10 from Riley Ward. Preston limited Pocatello to 10 points in the opening half.
“It was really nice to get Hailey back tonight,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. “The girls gave a great effort the whole game and it’s important to get this first conference win.”
Meanwhile, West Side scored 28 points in the middle two quarters and they proved to be enough against one of 1A’s top programs in Grace. Bryler Shurtliff paced the Pirates with 17 points, followed by Eli Brown with 11 and Blaize Brown and Ryker Love with seven apiece.
“Thought we played hard,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Missed some shots and free throws, but did enough to win against a good Grace team. Played Eli a little more tonight and he was the spark off the bench, hitting three big threes. Still have to get better, but it’s nice to get a win to start the new year.”
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report