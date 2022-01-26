What a difference a few days can make.
Less than a week ago, the Grizzlies were mired in a 10-game losing streak but, to their credit, they were undaunted. Logan picked up its first victory in region play last Friday on the road against Bear River, and then followed that up with arguably its best win of the 2021-22 campaign.
Logan outscored Sky View 21-9 in the first quarter, extended that lead to 19 points in the second half and withstood a strong Bobcat surge in the fourth quarter en route to a 68-61 victory in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Wednesday evening in Smithfield.
Justin Anderson had a big game for the Grizzlies (6-11, 2-3) as he made some timely shots on his way to a game-high 19 points. Gage Jenson chipped in with 17 points for Logan, followed by Will Jensen with 14.
The Bobcats (11-5, 3-2) got as close as 56-52 when Logan Deal knocked down a pair of free throws with three minutes remaining in the contest. However, Logan was able to regroup and ice the game from the free throw line. Jensen drained 7 of 8 freebies during the final two-plus minutes of action, while Jenson went 3 for 4 from the charity stripe during that timespan.
Hayden Howell paced a balanced Sky View offense with 14 points. Deal finished with 13 points, as did Brooks Rigby, who gave the hosts a nice lift off the bench. Carter Davis added 12 points for the Bobcats.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Spencer Maughan caught fire in the second quarter and helped propel Green Canyon past visiting Mountain Crest, 73-49, while Ridgeline was triumphant over visiting Bear River, 57-35.
The Wolves (9-8, 3-2) trailed the Mustangs (3-13, 2-3) 13-11 after the first quarter, but exploded for 26 points in the second quarter on their way to a 37-25 halftime advantage. Maughan buried four 3-pointers in the quarter and finished with 16 of his game-best 26 points.
Brady Smith contributed with 15 points for Green Canyon, which got 11 from Jared Anderson and eight from Layker Ward, who sank two long 3-balls in the fourth quarter.
“We executed at a high level on both ends of the floor,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “I thought we shared the ball really well. Spence was on fire and our guys did a great job of getting him looks. I believe it is a credit to our practices. Monday we came back to work with a chip on our shoulder. Our assistant coaches also did a great job (of scouting Mountain Crest).”
Preston Lofthouse continues to excel for the Mustangs as he netted 19 points. Oliver Nethercott and Miles Crowshaw teamed up for 13 points for Mountain Crest, which knocked down eight 3-pointers — one fewer than Green Canyon.
“Credit to Green Canyon,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “They outcoached us, outplayed us and just beat us top to bottom. I felt like we played hard at times, but we had too many mental mistakes. This one’s on me. I have to do a better job of getting our guys prepared mentally for these big games. Really proud of Preston and his effort. He continues to work hard and he brings it every night. We will learn from this and move forward.”
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks (12-5, 4-1) outscored the Bears (5-11, 1-4) in every quarter en route to taking sole possession of first place in the region standings. The Riverhawks won the second half by 13 points, 30-17, and limited the Bears to nine points or fewer in each of the final three quarters.
Ridgeline drained 10 shots from downtown, including three from 6-foot-9 center Josh Jackman. Jackman led the Riverhawks with 16 points, followed by Will Booth with nine, Carson Cox with eight and Kaden Cox and Peyton Knowles with seven apiece.
Daxton Sorenson netted 14 points for Bear River, but nobody else on the team scored more than five.
“Another game where I was really happy with our defensive effort, holding a Bear River team that really plays hard to just 35 points on the night,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “Offensively, we had a lot of balance again as the boys continue to do an excellent job of taking what is given to us. Excited to start the second round of region play on Friday.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY HOOPS
The West Side boys traveled to Arimo for a showdown against reigning 3A state champion Marsh Valley and gave the Eagles a scare before falling, 60-50. Bryler Shurtliff went off for 28 points for the Pirates (11-6), who got eight points from Blaize Brown and had their seven-game winning streak snapped.
Meanwhile, the Eagles (13-2) extended their winning streak to eight. Marsh Valley beat West Side by a 51-39 scoreline last month in Dayton.
“Played a very good MV team tonight,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “They are athletic and can shoot. We cut it to six in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer. Proud of my team for fighting the whole game.”
Two other Franklin County teams were in action Wednesday and lost in heartbreaking fashion. The Aberdeen girls outscored West Side 13-4 in the fourth quarter and escaped Dayton with a 42-40 win, while the Preston boys were edged on the road by Century, 45-43.
The Lady Pirates (14-6, 4-4) led by at least seven points at the conclusion of the first, second and third quarters against the Tigers (15-4, 5-2). However, Aberdeen rallied behind Ellie Watson, who scored eight of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. Watson knocked down 6 of 8 freebies during the quarter.
Natalie Lemmon finished with 10 points for the Pirates, who got eight points from Aubrie Barzee and six apiece from three other players. It was Senior Night for West Side, which also lost a close game to Aberdeen earlier this month.
“It is a heartbreaker, for sure,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “We led for most of the game. We just needed to play a solid four quarters. Our defense was solid for most of the game and really helped us start strong. We gave up too many second chances in the third quarter that they scored on. Looking forward to playing them against (next) Thursday. I am proud of our three seniors and have appreciated their hard work all season.”
Second-seeded Aberdeen will host third-seeded West Side in 2A Fifth District Tournament next Thursday.
The Century boys squeeked by Preston at home and extended its winning streak to 11, in the process. The score was knotted up after the first and second quarters, and the Diamondbacks (13-3, 2-0 district) only led by three points heading into the final eight minutes of action.
It was Preston’s fourth straight loss after a 12-1 start, and three of those setbacks had been nailbiters. Druw Jones scored a team-high 10 points for Preston (12-5, 0-2), while Brecker Knapp and Will Hamblin contributed with nine apiece. Hamblin drained a pair of treys in the fourth quarter to keep the Indians close.
“Another tough loss,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “The kids battled and fought to the end. ... Kids got to keep their heads up. We are right there. Just a play or two away. We’ve got to get ready for Pocatello on Friday.”
Freshman phenom Isaiah Harwell finished with 18 points for the D-backs.