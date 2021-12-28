SMITHFIELD --- To the delight of head coach Kirk Hillyard, his Bobcats didn't display much, if any, rust in their first game back from the holiday break.
Instead, Sky View looked sharp offensively in all four quarters on its way to a gratifying 78-71 victory over 6A Fremont in a non-region boys basketball contest on Tuesday night. Logan Deal and Carter Davis poured in 21 points apiece as the Bobcats had five players contribute with eight or more points.
"It feels really good," Deal said. "... You (run the risk of being) all gassed out at the end of a break, but we came back and played really hard. We were on a two-game losing streak and it feels good to bounce back against a really, really good team. And we played hard. Everybody did their job, all throughout the bench as well, and yeah it was a really good win."
Deal netted nine of his points during the third quarter to help the Bobcats take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The junior scored on a nice baseline spin in the paint to give the hosts the lead for good at 45-44 with about three minutes remaining in the quarter.
There were 10 lead changes and four ties during the middle two quarters. Indeed, it was a hard-fought win for Sky View (7-3), which has already taken on seven 5A or 6A teams during the preseason.
Deal was able to get Fremont 6-foot-6 big man David Calvert into early foul trouble. The standout junior picked up his first two fouls in the first quarter and his fourth at the 6:09 mark of the third quarter.
"Getting their big guy in foul trouble early on was the key for us and that's a credit to Logan, that's a credit to our guys finding Logan," Hillyard said. "And then we were able to take advantage of that in the third quarter, get Logan some easy buckets because they didn't have another post guy to match with him. But Logan did a great job of finishing, but we also did a good job of finding him."
Calvert, who averages nearly 15 points an outing, finished with a game-high 22 points for the Silverwolves, got got 21 points from Hunter Hansen and nine from Christian Blanch.
"It's always fun to play against guys like those," Deal said. "You know, you really test yourself. Like you said, it's not like he's just any other big guy. He's a big, good big guy and it's good to come out and just get to play against (good competition). ... He was a tough guy to guard and all respect to him. It was a great battle down there."
Fremont (4-3) knocked down a trio of treys during the first half of the fourth quarter and pared its deficit to a pair of points on two occasions. Unfortunately for the Silverwolves, the Bobcats always had an answer. A crafty old-fashioned three-point play by Tanner Davis gave Sky View a 64-59 advantage, and Fremont never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
The Bobcats knocked down 11 of 15 free throws during the final quarter to keep the Silverwolves at bay.
Like Sky View, Fremont played well offensively throughout the game, but the hosts ultimately made a few more defensive plays than the visitors. Carter Davis, in particular, used his long wingspan and quickness to disrupt Fremont's offense.
"I don't know how many deflections or steals we had --- it will be fun to go back and watch --- but our length (made a big difference)," Hillyard said. "All of our guys, just having their hands up and being active on defense, caused a problem for them."
Tanner Davis and Kendrick Terrell gave the Bobcats a big boost off the bench. Davis finished with eight points, while Terrell scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including seven in the third quarter. Terrell outscored Fremont 5-4 by himself during the final 2:10 of the third quarter.
"We were having a hard time rebounding and Kenny (Terrell) was able to come in there and help us out with some rebounds," said Hillyard, whose team netted at least 16 points in every quarter, plus racked up at least 62 points for the seventh time in 10 games. "But he's tough to defend off the bounce when you spread the floor, just with his athleticism. And so I'm happy for him being ready, being ready when his number was called. ... It could have been someone else, but Kenny came in there tonight and did a really good job."
Another Bobcat who fared well was Hayden Howell, who buried four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points. Howell drained three perimeter shots in the second quarter and all of them took place just when it appeared Fremont was gaining some momentum.
"He doesn't shoot bad shots," Hillyard said. "He shoots good shots in rhythm and when Hayden's in rhythm, Hayden is a knock-down shooter. I'll put him up against anybody in the state."
TUESDAY GIRLS GAMES
A pair of Cache Valley teams traveled to Davis County and squared off against opponents from larger classifications. Mountain Crest (6-5) dominated 6A Clearfield (0-9) by a 60-26 scoreline, while 5A Northridge (4-5) blew out Logan (0-8), 72-15.
The Mustangs took a nine-point lead into the second quarter against the Falcons and then proceeded to go off for 20 points in the second quarter en route to a commanding 33-8 halftime advantage. An impressive 12 different Mountain Crest athletes got into the scoring column.
Sadie Coggins led the way with 10 points for the Mustangs, followed by Havyn Brown with nine and Paige LaRocco and Kali Jones with seven apiece.
"We had a ton of contribution today," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "Our defense really helped to create offensive opportunities for our team. We had a really strong start, which allowed some of our younger players more opportunities. Aside from 60 points, we also had 34 rebounds and 24 steals."
Meanwhile, the Knights outscored the Grizzlies by at least 18 points in each of the first three quarters. Onyx Kennington finished with six points for Logan, which four other players chip in with two or three points.