The Bobcats certainly could have panicked after the Flyers buried five 3-pointers in the third quarter and took a one-point lead heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Instead, Sky View put together a fourth-quarter defensive performance for the ages in its biggest game of the 2022-23 campaign.
Top-seeded Sky View limited a very good Dixie team to a pair of points on 1 of 11 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter on its way to a 52-44 triumph over the second-seeded Flyers in the championship game of the 4A boys basketball tournament in front of a raucous crowd of at least 5,000 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State University.
"We knew from the jump it was going to be a fight," SV standout post player Logan Deal said. "(Dixie) brought it, they brought it tonight. They were ready and we were ready, too. It just came down to defense for us. It was just big, (our) defense in the fourth quarter. We didn't give up many points in the fourth quarter. Two points in the fourth quarter is huge. We knew we really had to lock it in, so that's what we did."
Indeed, it was a fourth quarter to remember for the Bobcats, who ended their season on a 14-game winning streak and captured their third state title under the tutelage of head coach Kirk Hillyard. Hillyard took over the Sky View helm prior to the 2011-12 campaign and has guided the program to four state championship game appearances.
"Just a credit to these kids," Hillyard said. "These parents, the kids and parents bought in this year. I haven't had a bit of trouble. It's just been way fun. I'm so proud of these guys. Nine seniors, we're graduating the farm, but I'm so happy for them, so proud of them."
Sky View's last appearance in a state title tilt was, ironically enough, against Dixie, which edged the Bobcats in a very competitive 62-59 contest back in February of 2020.
"I was in ninth grade and we played Dixie in the state championships actually and I remember being a little guy watching that from the sideline, and they beat us that year," SV senior guard Carter Davis said. "So, for us to beat them in the state championship, to get payback kind of is awesome. It means a lot."
Even though it was a relatively low-scoring game, both teams were quite efficient offensively, plus the two standout programs only committed a combined 12 turnovers. The Flyers (22-5) knocked down 17 of 33 shots from the field during the first three quarters, while the Bobcats (23-2) went 16 of 29. However, Sky View drained 5 of 9 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, while shots stopped falling for Dixie.
The Bobcats, who drained 9 of 18 3-point attempts, also finished with 16 assists, compared to just five turnovers.
"We knew to win this game we couldn't turn the ball over and we didn't turn the ball over much," Deal said. "Five turnovers is really good. We really moved the ball well, just played well in general, you know. It was just a great game."
Deal gave the Bobcats the lead for good early in the fourth when he finished at the rim with his left hand. Neither team was able to score over the next three-plus minutes, but Sky View ended the drought when Dixie fell asleep on an inbound pass and left Hayden Howell alone for a corner 3-pointer. The senior buried it --- his fourth triple of the contest --- to give the Region 11 champions an all important two-possession advantage.
"My guys just kept finding me and the shots were falling tonight," said Howell, who contributed with 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting from 3-point range. "They kept finding the hot hand and that's what got us going tonight."
Arguably the most monumental sequence in Sky View's big fourth quarter was a hard-fought and heads-up play by Deal, who outbattled Dixie stellar 6-foot-9 junior Kyle Lemke for a rebound and had the presence of mind to dump it to teammate Brooks Rigby for an easy bucket. This gave the Bobcats a 50-44 lead with 54.8 seconds left in the contest.
"He's a great opponent, one of the best big men in the state," Deal said of Lemke. "I really had to play hard tonight and that ball just fell perfectly. I had to work for it, got it, found Brooks and I knew Brooks would finish it, so it was all about trust."
Another memorable fourth-quarter sequence for the Bobcats was forcing a shot clock violation while nursing a two-point lead with 4:46 remaining.
"Credit to Dixie," Davis said. "They're a really good team and we were able to go into the fourth quarter and hold them to two points, and that's phenomenal for us. I mean, that's really what got it done for us."
Indeed, the Bobcats sparkled defensively and it started with how they defended Lemke. The junior averages 21.1 points and 9.6 rebounds an outing, but was limited to 10 points and six boards Saturday. Lemke didn't attempt a shot in the first quarter and rarely touched the ball, although, to his credit, he didn't force things and knocked down 5 of 8 shots the rest of the way.
"That guy can score the ball when he's around the basket," Hillyard said. "When he gets his butt planted on the block, he can score ... with either hand and so we had to force him off the block and make him take tough shots, and we just didn't let him touch the ball for the most part of the game. That's just a credit to these kids, you know, following the defensive gameplan.
"... As a coaching staff we thought long and hard if we wanted to try and play man (defense) or zone, and we felt like we had our best chance in zone, and it turned out to be in our favor tonight."
It was a team effort defensively and offensively for the Bobcats, who got 14 points from Davis, 13 from Deal on 6 of 7 shooting --- which included an exclamation point dunk for the final points in an exciting game that featured eight lead changes in the middle two quarters --- and 12 from Howell. Davis drained two treys in the first and second quarters. Younger brother Tanner Davis played the role of facilitator very well against the Region 10 champs as he dished out seven assists and only turned the ball over once. The junior also pulled down seven rebounds for Sky View, which got a game-best nine boards from Deal.
Kenneth Robinson sank four 3-balls on his way to 14 points for the Flyers, who went 8 of 16 from 3-point range. Former Green Canyon player Layker Ward gave Dixie its final lead of the game at 43-42 on a shot from downtown in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
It was a big momentum boost for the Flyers, but the Bobcats were ultimately undaunted. Playing a tough preseason schedule against the likes of 5A powers Olympus and Woods Cross, plus Idaho 5A power Madison, certainly helped. This was also the third time this season the Bobcats played three games in three days, which also paid off.
"Playing those games makes a big difference," Howell said. "We didn't want to play three games in three days only here at state, so we played in tournaments where we had three games in three days, so it got us prepared for state."
"I never believe in getting a patsy schedule," Hillyard said. "We're always getting a strong schedule and it paid it's dividends down the stretch for us this year, I think."
