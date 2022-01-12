It was exactly the kind of second-half surge head coach Kirk Hillyard was hoping for from his Bobcats.
Sky View scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to turn a six-point advantage into a commanding double-digit cushion on its way to an impressive 65-46 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Wednesday night in North Logan.
The Bobcats outscored the Wolves 25-7 in the third quarter to take complete control in the region opener for both programs.
“The kids played hard and we started the second half with a couple (defensive) stops, and knocked down some good open shots,” Hillyard said. “I felt it was a great team win and the kids all shared the ball. Happy for the kids and on to the next one.”
Sky View (9-3) knocked down 10 3-pointers, including three apiece by Carter Davis and Hayden Howell. Davis paced a balanced Bobcat offensive attack with 15 points, followed by 13 points from Howell, 11 from Logan Deal, 10 from Braden Alder and nine from Josh Myers.
Brady Smith fared well offensively for the Wolves (6-7) as he finished with a game-high 17 points. Spencer Maughan chipped in with 10 points for the hosts.
“Disappointing loss,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “We are much better than we showed. It starts with coaching. I need to be better as a coach because the culture of Green Canyon basketball is much better than we showed tonight. We have a good group with a lot of potential, and we can figure it out. Sky View played really well and they deserve credit.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other Region 11 action, Ridgeline overcame a slow start at home and coasted to a 65-45 win over Logan, while Bear River traveled to Hyrum and left with a 48-34 victory over Mountain Crest.
Logan (4-9) took a 12-11 lead into the second quarter against Ridgeline (9-4) and it would have been a four-point cushion had Peyton Knowles not drained a 35-plus-foot 3-ball at the buzzer. The Grizzlies scored all 12 of their first-quarter points on shots from downtown and by four different players, to boot.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they struggled with turnovers in the second quarter and the Riverhawks took advantage as they outscored the visitors 23-10 in the quarter. Kaden Cox buried treys on back-to-back possessions to give Ridgeline the momentum for good.
Cox and Josh Jackman contributed with 14 points apiece for the Riverhawks, who got 11 points from Knowles and 10 from Jake Smith.
Gage Jenson led the Grizzlies with 11 points, while Kody Kirk added 10. Logan only made one 3-ball during the final three quarters.
“I was pleased with our effort defensively all night long,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “Our guys really worked hard all night and forced Logan into some really long possessions. Offensively, we had good balance as we took what they gave us and shared the ball.”
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest (1-11) was never able to get on track offensively against Bear River (5-7). The Mustangs, who got 11 points from Oliver Nethercott and a season-high 10 from Joseph Hunsaker, trailed 29-17 at the half.
PRESTON BOYS HOOPS
Druw Jones buried a double clutch 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Preston into double overtime against Hillcrest in a showdown between two of the best programs in Idaho’s 4A classification.
To their credit, the Knights (9-2) bounced back mentally, made some big free throws and got some timely blocked shots from Isaac Davis on their way to a 63-60 triumph over the Indians (12-2) in 2OT.
Jones’ 3-ball knotted the score up at 56-56 just minutes before the Herald Journal went to print.
Cam Hobbs finished with a game-best 16 points for Preston, which got 13 points from Jones, 12 from Brecker Knapp, nine from Rhett Larson and seven from Steve Roberts. Preston trailed 25-20 at the half, but outscored the visitors 21-12 in the third quarter.
Hillcrest is ranked second in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, while Preston is fourth. The Knights beat the Indians twice last season — the second-time on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The Knights scored eight more points from the charity stripe than the Indians and that ultimately made the difference. Hillcrest, winners of eight straight, knocked down 18 of 26 freebies, while Preston went 10 of 18. A pair of missed free throws late in the first overtime loomed large for the Indians, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Davis, an athletic and physically imposed 6-foot-7 sophomore, netted 14 points for the Knights. Davis already has a few Division I scholarship offers, including one from Utah State.