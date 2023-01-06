Support Local Journalism

The Bobcats sure didn’t look rusty for a team that hadn’t played a game in 16 days.

Sky View outscored Bonneville 22-7 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a comfortable 71-53 victory in a non-region boys basketball game on Friday night in Smithfield. The 5A Lakers (4-7) whittled their deficit to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats (10-2) pulled away for good in their final tune-up heading into Region 11 play.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

