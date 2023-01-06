The Bobcats sure didn’t look rusty for a team that hadn’t played a game in 16 days.
Sky View outscored Bonneville 22-7 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a comfortable 71-53 victory in a non-region boys basketball game on Friday night in Smithfield. The 5A Lakers (4-7) whittled their deficit to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats (10-2) pulled away for good in their final tune-up heading into Region 11 play.
Tanner Davis poured in 16 of his game-high 25 points after halftime for the Bobcats, who got 15 points from Logan Deal, 14 from Carter Davis and 11 from Brooks Rigby. Sky View only knocked down one 3-pointer, but came through with 26 two-point buckets, plus went on efficient 16 for 22 from the free throw line.
“Nice to be back playing,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Seems like a month since our last game. I really liked our defensive effort. We had a lot of deflections, making it hard for them to run their offense. Proud of our rebounding effort as well. Tanner was able to get some good downhill drives to the basket and he does a great job of finishing around the basket. Logan and Brooks did a good job against a collapsing defense either finishing or kicking out to open shooters. (We had a) great preseason, setting us up for a fun run in region.”
Sky View was one of four local boys teams in action Friday. Green Canyon earned a gratifying 52-41 victory over visiting Judge Memorial, while Logan and West Side lost in competitive fashion. Box Elder left Grizzly Den with a 49-45 win, while Grace rallied past visiting West Side by a 49-42 scoreline.
Box Elder (7-4) made enough plays down the stretch to improve to 3-1 against teams from Cache Valley this season. The Bees have also beaten Green Canyon and Mountain Crest after opening the 2022-23 campaign with a road loss to Sky View.
Jordan Child finished with 10 of his team-high 14 points in the opening half for the Grizzlies, who got 10 points from Jalen Argyle and nine from Justin Anderson — seven in the final quarter. Jackson McKee and Cole Mortensen teamed up for 25 points for Box Elder.
“Box Elder had a good start,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “Logan battled back and took the lead late in the fourth (quarter). We have to play more disciplined on the defensive end. It was a good game. Great effort by everyone.”
West Side was on track to earn a season series split with non-district rival Grace, but the Grizzlies came storming back from a seven-point deficit in the second half. The Grizzlies (8-3) outscored the Pirates (4-7) 24-11 during the final eight minutes of action.
Ivan Campbell paced the Pirates with 13 points, followed by Dylan Ralphs with eight and Eli Brown with seven. West Side went 11 of 20 from the charity stripe and that loomed large.
“Missed too many easy baskets and free throws at crucial times of the game,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We did play hard. I’m proud of my team for that.”
———
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
