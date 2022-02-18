SMITHFIELD — The Bobcats jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half and rode that momentum to expel Mountain Crest from the 4A state playoffs in the opening round. Sky View prevailed, 70-48.
By the middle of the second quarter, No. 4 Sky View (15-7) had quelled any talk of an upset. Though No. 13 Mountain Crest (3-19), which never held the lead all night, edged to within one point (13-12) late in the first, the Bobcats went on a 13-0 run spanning the remainder of the first quarter and into the second.
Powering that run was junior wing Carter Davis. He personally scored 11 of the 13 points in that first-half run. Davis netted 17 points in the first half alone, largely courtesy of the five 3-pointers he made in the opening 16 minutes.
"When his shots are falling he's tough because he's so tall. He's tough to defend,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "Hayden (Howell) does a really good job of finding him in transition and when Carter's feeling it and knocks down some shots, it just helps us get going, helps other guys. Then we can throw the ball inside because they've got to defend us on the outside."
Thanks to Carter's efforts, and some all-around good offense by the Bobcats, the home side led 38-23 at halftime.
Typically, a team like Mountain Crest — which won just three games all year and finished at the bottom of the RPI ranking — wouldn't be able to convince many an upset was possible. But one of those lonely three wins came against Sky View back in mid-January. The Mustangs' stars put up points and eked out a 57-56 win in Hyrum.
"We know that we have to play for four quarters. We didn't bring it out there for four quarters when we played on their court," Hillyard said.
The 15-point halftime lead wasn't the end of it all. Mountain Crest put together the inklings of a third-quarter rally. The visitors went on a quick 6-2 run to start the second half and were a free throw away from cutting Sky View's lead to just 40-30.
Just like with MC's threat to take the lead all the way back at 13-12, SV responded with a big run. From the six-minute mark all the way to just over a minute left in the third, the Bobcats outscored the Mustangs 14-4. Hillyard credited this run to the three straight defensive stops the Bobcats produced and turned into offense.
"I thought our effort in the third quarter, toward the end of the third, carried us into the fourth quarter," Hillyard said. "Then we started the fourth quarter strong."
At the 2:58 mark and Sky View leading 66-42, Hillyard called it a night and began subbing in his end-of-rotation guys and reserves into the game.
Preston Lofthouse, Mountain Crest's leading scorer on the season — he scored 20 points when the Mustangs upset the Bobcats in January — finished with just 10 on the night.
"For the most part we limited his touches in the paint, which was kind of what we were shooting for," Hillyard said of his team’s defense's effort against Lofthouse.
Oliver Nethercott finished as the Mustangs' leading scorer in the loss with 13 points. Davis finished the night with a career-high 26 points to lead Sky View. His six triples on the night were also a career-best mark.
Friday's win gives the Bobcats the right to move on and face No. 5 Crimson Cliffs in the second round of the playoffs. They'll travel to Dixie State on Monday in hopes of advancing past the second round for the fourth time in five seasons.